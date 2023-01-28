SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as Kanu denies endorsing Tinubu. More stories inside

Social media has been buzzing as Nwankwo Kanu, a former Super Eagles and Arsenal forward, said he did not endorse any candidate contesting for president.

The former Arsenal FC player was seen in an old video, according to supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential contender, professing his support for Tinubu.

Kanu, in a recent video posted on his verified Twitter and Instagram handles, claimed he was not supporting any candidate and urged Nigerians to cast their votes in large numbers.

The disclaimer took social media by storm as APC supporters boasted of Kanu’s support.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Kanu Nwankwo has come out to debunk the lies peddled by Sam Omatseye and the APC.. Sam Omatseye you and your Paymaster are drowning and your lies cannot save the drug lord. Reject APC. — Obinna Prince Odogwu🇬🇧🇳🇬 (@odogwu_obi) January 28, 2023

You think APC or PDP loves Peter Obi? You think if they had facts against him they won't have used it? Well, this man is as clean as a whistle and they are resorted to using of propaganda. What concerns Kanu Nwankwo heart foundation with who will be president? — GENIUS (@OkacheThomas) January 28, 2023

Kanu Papilo Nwankwo begs Tinubu boys to stop spreading fake and wicked lies against him.

Kanu Nwankwo said he didn't endorse or support Tinubu.

Agbado media should stop name dropping, Nigerians will vote 🗳 wisely on February 25th. No bullion van!

January 31st deadline is real. pic.twitter.com/X0dxt7oSRz — Adadioranma (@HUmuiyoo) January 28, 2023

Kanu Nwankwo has denied endorsing Tinubu after Sam Omatseye claimed he did!

Kanu said you should vote for the “best” candidate. He knows Peter Obi is the best😂 https://t.co/JF2ez0BZ3M — Uche (@ubig1) January 28, 2023

Kanu Nwankwo has washed his hands off the lies of Tinubu's lapdog journalist @samomatseye fake news about him endorsing any candidate. — Uche Samuel (@uchesame) January 28, 2023

Those of you listening to Kanu Nwankwo's video bala-blu, I hope you know he resides in the UK with his family He only visits Nigeria, like Buhari. 😎 — Frank Opara (@fopara03) January 28, 2023

Ganduje

Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor of Kano state, got people talking as he wrote to the Presidency requesting that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd. ), postpones his visit to the state.

The president was expected to pay a one-day visit to the state on Monday.

The APC bigwig expressed his deep concern over the Central Bank of Nigeria’s policy regarding the redesigned naira notes and its insistence on the January 31 deadline.

It was gathered that the decision to postpone the visit was related to the most recent demonstration by locals in Katsina state, where the president ordered the state government to carry out various initiatives.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

We can't guarantee your safety in Kano, Ganduje tells Buhari over refusal to postpone old naira notes deadline. Gradually, everyone will understand what has been going on in this country. Some Politicians have buried money in Septic Tanks for their generations unborn.💯 — Prof™ (@OOlusore) January 28, 2023

Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano governor, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to postpone his planned visit to the state due to security concerns and complaints from locals about difficulty in obtaining the new naira notes.🍁 — KING OF MY OWN RULES.🍁 (@Sheikh_Ameer_O1) January 28, 2023

Omo, like play like play them really ban Buhari from Kano because of this Naira notes deadline o. Abi? Ban BUHARI from Kano? Even Ganduje is fighting BUHARI or what am I missing? — AMM for Peter Obi (@amm_newsng) January 28, 2023

The Governor of Kano, Ganduje, APC wrote President Buhari APC to tell him not to visit Kano for now it further notice, and @fkeyamo dey here they tell us that Kano is APC, Just dey play 🤣🤣 — Row (@Young_Dondaddy1) January 28, 2023

Fear of being booed/stoned: Gov. Ganduje has postponed Buhari’s visit to Kano. The North has divorced APC! — Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar (@jrnaib2) January 28, 2023

Imagine a State Governor, Ganduje telling the President and the leader of their party, President Buhari that he can't guarantee his safety in Kano. Now if you want another indication of APC’s failure, here is another one. — Sheikh Chukwudi Ibn Analo (@SheikhAnalo) January 28, 2023

Ganduje has asked Buhari to stay away from Kano because he cannot guarantee his safety..This is crazy😂 — Umar Sa'ad Hassan🇳🇬 (@Alaye_100) January 28, 2023

Muhammadu Buhari used to be the most loved Northern politician. Today, Ganduje has asked Buhari to postpone his visit to Kano state, because his safety can no longer be guaranteed, over his adamant refusal to extend the Jan 31 deadline. Ganduje is clearly sending a vital message. — Bldr. SHAMS… (@its_shamex) January 28, 2023

Ganduje postponed Buhari’s visit to Kano because people are angry with him 🤣🤣 — Dr.Dabo (@Dr_dabo1) January 28, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

