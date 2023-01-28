Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as Kanu denies endorsing Tinubu. More stories inside

Published

20 mins ago

on

Ex-Eagles player Kanu bags political appointment in Imo

Social media has been buzzing as Nwankwo Kanu, a former Super Eagles and Arsenal forward, said he did not endorse any candidate contesting for president.

The former Arsenal FC player was seen in an old video, according to supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential contender, professing his support for Tinubu.

Kanu, in a recent video posted on his verified Twitter and Instagram handles, claimed he was not supporting any candidate and urged Nigerians to cast their votes in large numbers.

The disclaimer took social media by storm as APC supporters boasted of Kanu’s support.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Ganduje

Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor of Kano state, got people talking as he wrote to the Presidency requesting that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd. ), postpones his visit to the state.

The president was expected to pay a one-day visit to the state on Monday.

The APC bigwig expressed his deep concern over the Central Bank of Nigeria’s policy regarding the redesigned naira notes and its insistence on the January 31 deadline.

It was gathered that the decision to postpone the visit was related to the most recent demonstration by locals in Katsina state, where the president ordered the state government to carry out various initiatives.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamsat Rashid

