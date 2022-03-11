SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as Korra Obidi’s husband opens up further on divorce

The social media space on Friday, played host to a number of reactions following an Instagram post by Dr Justin Dean; husband of US-based Nigerian choreographer and entertainment polymath, Korra Obidi, explaining the reason for their marital fallout.

Justin who had earlier made a divorce announcement, explained that he was tired of trying to make the marriage work on Korra’s terms.

The 30-year-old Chiropractor accused Korra of infidelity and narcissistic behaviours, adding that she lacked “accountability”.

His instagram post read:

“I’m tired of narcissim, cheating and lack of accountability. I’ve been trying since 2018 to save our marriage and if I don’t do exactly what she says, she divorces me. I’ve been a prisoner that has his family used against him if she doesn’t get exactly what she wants”.

But varied reactions across social media greeted the issue.

Many called Justin out for going public with the announcement especially considering that his wife had just welcomed a child.

Some also claimed Korra’s side of the story was important for a balanced verdict on the matter.

Others however, thought Justin’s actions were justifiable since the couple have always been in the public eye. They also decried the silent toxicity experience by men in most marriages.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: ‘Agbero is a career’ – how Nigerians reacted to MC Oluomo’s NURTW breakaway

Find some reactions below:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now