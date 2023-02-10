SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as NAFDAC wages war against skin bleaching

Social media has been buzzing with various gory bleaching images after the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) declared a State of Emergency on skin bleaching.

NAFDAC established that Nigeria has been ranked first in cases of bleaching in the whole of Africa.

The danger of bleaching creams in Nigeria was brought to light by Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director General of NAFDAC, who claimed that the issue had turned into a national emergency that needed immediate action.

Nigerians have been talking on social media after it was reported that 77 percent of those engaged in bleaching in Nigeria are women.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Sokoto deputy Gov’s alleged resignation and how Nigerians reacted

See how Nigerians are reacting:

NAFDAC declares health emergency as Nigeria ranks 1st in use of bleaching creams in Africa

Me:the matter is very strong ooo — OZI SALIHU AKOMODI (@ozi_Akomodi) February 10, 2023

😂😂😂😂 y'all have gone too far that NAFDAC had to intervene https://t.co/ZKeFItcaXV — FORGET TINUBU I AM THE REAL JAGABAN (@son_of_ugwumba) February 10, 2023

Nafdac's latest surveys says 77% percent of Nigerian women use bleaching creams… The highest in Africa.

I pity these women who induldge in this hazard.. — Elvis Nwanjah🇳🇬 (@elvisnwanja) February 10, 2023

NAFDAC declared that the use of skin bleaching creams in Nigeria, has become a National Health Emergency. Scary. — Dukeofafrica🌍 (@priv_Williams) February 10, 2023

Na why NAFDAC declared state of emergency on skin bleaching… Cus na madness be dis https://t.co/h9tqJWI3mG — RHP 🌹 (@Rhporiginals) February 10, 2023

NAFDAC don ban bleaching cream o…I hope na your natural color be this? — The Brand New Czar (@ammaddeuss) February 10, 2023

You'll now begin to see a news that NAFDAC chasing woman 👩 in igbo road by market with a crime of buying bleaching cream. No more fake glowing 🤣🤣🤣 — DETECTIVE 👳‍♂️🌯🥪🌮🔗 (@adduruzzy) February 10, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now