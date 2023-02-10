Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as NAFDAC wages war against skin bleaching

3 hours ago

NAFDAC says FanYogo Gin, Ginger drink in circulation not registered

Social media has been buzzing with various gory bleaching images after the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) declared a State of Emergency on skin bleaching.

NAFDAC established that Nigeria has been ranked first in cases of bleaching in the whole of Africa.

The danger of bleaching creams in Nigeria was brought to light by Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director General of NAFDAC, who claimed that the issue had turned into a national emergency that needed immediate action.

Nigerians have been talking on social media after it was reported that 77 percent of those engaged in bleaching in Nigeria are women.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamsat Rashid

Opinions

