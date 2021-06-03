 SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as NYSC DG says corps members can be mobilized for war | Ripples Nigeria
SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as NYSC DG says corps members can be mobilized for war

Published

10 mins ago

on

Nigerians on social media Thursday reacted to a statement credited to the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, who said corps members can be mobilized for war if the need arises.

The DG stated this during an interview with Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ on Wednesday while reacting to recent calls for the scheme to be scrapped.

He said, “Corps members are on reserve. They are part of the national defence policy of this country. So, where there is serious war, our corps members are educated, they are knowledgeable and they can be trained. You see the drill and so on.

“You can imagine within the short three weeks in the orientation camps, the corps members are moulded. They are like soldiers. You see female corps members blowing the army horn, playing with the military band.

“So, if not for the knowledge, where are you going to mobilise such young Nigerians to train them quickly to put in their best for the country? So, corps members are on reserve. They are also part of the national defence policy.”

TwitterNG has since heated up as funny reactions trailed the DG’s comments.

United Africa Republic (UAR)

Nigerians also had a field day reacting to a proposed change of name for the country from Nigeria to the ‘United African Republic’ (UAR).

The National Assembly reportedly received the proposal from a Lagos-based tax consultant, Adeleye Jokotoye while collating citizen’s views for constitutional amendment on Wednesday.

Adeleye gave his reason for proposing the change as being that the name was not coined by a citizen, but by Flora Shaw, wife of Fredrick Lugard, a British colonialist.

He further stated that the move would promote peace and unity in Nigeria and would signify a fresh start for the country and its citizens.

While many have argued that the new name would effect no significant change to the country’s current state, others adopted sarcasm to ‘celebrate’ UAR as the country’s newest identity.

Read Also: [SocialMediaTrends] Buhari’s ‘civil war’ tweet — Nigerians trend #IamIgboToo in solidarity, drag Minister Lai

Wike

Nigerians are reacting to a video of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, threatening to deal ruthlessly with members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state if they do not repent.

Addressing separatists engaged in all kinds of criminal activities in the state, Wike warned that perpetrators would be amputated and buried like vultures, and those armed with charms to appear invisible and evade arrest, killed if caught.

“When people say IPOB…they are carrying juju. No problem, that’s what you say. But what’s happening? Are they not dying? So, let nobody deceive you with juju.

“All of you criminals who are here, say: ‘today, 2nd of June 2021, I repent’. If you don’t repent, the period has come. You will die, your parents will not bury you.

“We will bury you like vulture. Either your hand will be cut off, or they will blow your head off. Your parents would not even know that you are dead,” the governor said at a rally in Ahoada, Rivers State.

Wike has repeatedly said that Rivers won’t be a part of a Biafra Republic if it eventually emerges.

Critics are however dragging the governor for his comments considered offensive.

Adamu

Former Nigerian Presidential Aspirant, Adamu Garba on Tuesday, joined the train of politicians faulting Twitter for deleting President Buhari’s ‘Civil War’ tweet.

Adamu in a series of posts on his Twitter account stated that the US-based social media app had no right to interfere into Nigeria’s political affairs or delete the speech of a democratically elected president.

“Twitter has no right to infuse into our local political affairs. It’s a company not a government. By removing our democratically elected President’s speech to the people of Nigeria, Twitter needs to shut down from Nigerian internet space. Twitter needs to get out of Nigeria,” he wrote

The tech-inclined politician further went on to tag Twitter an ‘IPOB online terror machine’ and suggested his social media app, ‘Crowwe’ as a credible alternative for Twitter in the light of the development.

Nigerians on the other hand are wondering why Adamu was clamouring for the shutdown of Twitter with the same microblogging platform instead of Crowwe.

See reactions below:

…By Okiemute Abraham

Opinions

