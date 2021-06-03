SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as NYSC DG says corps members can be mobilized for war | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerians on social media Thursday reacted to a statement credited to the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, who said corps members can be mobilized for war if the need arises.

The DG stated this during an interview with Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ on Wednesday while reacting to recent calls for the scheme to be scrapped.

He said, “Corps members are on reserve. They are part of the national defence policy of this country. So, where there is serious war, our corps members are educated, they are knowledgeable and they can be trained. You see the drill and so on.

“You can imagine within the short three weeks in the orientation camps, the corps members are moulded. They are like soldiers. You see female corps members blowing the army horn, playing with the military band.

“So, if not for the knowledge, where are you going to mobilise such young Nigerians to train them quickly to put in their best for the country? So, corps members are on reserve. They are also part of the national defence policy.”

TwitterNG has since heated up as funny reactions trailed the DG’s comments.

First class graduates when the NYSC DG announces they will be at the war front due to their good grades pic.twitter.com/77hGrYjZ9r — Nappy Blaze⚡ (@Nappyblaze) June 3, 2021

NYSC DG said Corp members can be sent to war. Their growing affinity to wars is crazy. They threatened South East Igbos with Civil War, now this? Youth Corpers shud be sent to Sambisa forest? Be patriotic, go, die for N33,000 ($66) alert? Will DG’s children be at the frontlines? — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) June 3, 2021

NYSC DG feel say na that rope wey Corper’s de climb and toy gun we de use snap pictures for camp be training for war?😂 — MONITORING_SPIRIT (@Sonjoe_Kutuh) June 3, 2021

Youth corpers receiving combat training after NYSC DG announces that they can now be mobilized for war. pic.twitter.com/ZvahZxjlx7 — Yimzy🃏 (@oyimzy) June 3, 2021

The DG of NYSC says youth corpers can be sent to war. There has been insurgency in the NE, but they never thought of corpers. The President threatens war on Igbos and now the NYSC DG says this? The DG has a point, but this sudden growing appetite for war by this govt is insane. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) June 3, 2021

NYSC DG also said that corpers will buy their guns and bullet proof vest for the war with their 33k allawee. If you don't buy, you enter warzone with stick 😂😂 — IRUNNIA ™ (@Irunnia_) June 3, 2021

Corpers accepting allawee after hearing what NYSC DG said pic.twitter.com/RnGFQn96iu — MONITORING_SPIRIT (@Sonjoe_Kutuh) June 3, 2021

NYSC DG said corp members can be mobilized for war. 33k plus War… pic.twitter.com/smIHtgFq3q — Nwata Anayo Eze, Ona consider (@VincentEinstein) June 3, 2021

NYSC DG: Corpers can now be deployed for war. Final Year Students rn: pic.twitter.com/Nb90kVnDbP — Ohm™ (@Omh_space) June 3, 2021

United Africa Republic (UAR)

Nigerians also had a field day reacting to a proposed change of name for the country from Nigeria to the ‘United African Republic’ (UAR).

The National Assembly reportedly received the proposal from a Lagos-based tax consultant, Adeleye Jokotoye while collating citizen’s views for constitutional amendment on Wednesday.

Adeleye gave his reason for proposing the change as being that the name was not coined by a citizen, but by Flora Shaw, wife of Fredrick Lugard, a British colonialist.

He further stated that the move would promote peace and unity in Nigeria and would signify a fresh start for the country and its citizens.

While many have argued that the new name would effect no significant change to the country’s current state, others adopted sarcasm to ‘celebrate’ UAR as the country’s newest identity.

Which one is United African Republic again? I just want to have Light na. pic.twitter.com/eCfM4F6ko7 — 👑 (@lorde_withus) June 2, 2021

Now that you people are planning to change Nigeria’s name to United African Republic, What will I do with My Great nation song?! Una Dey stress me too much. — Timi Dakolo (@timidakolo) June 2, 2021

I'm now the official currency to the United African Republic new note. You guys will see shege! pic.twitter.com/cmrHCEeyMi — Gucci icecream 🍦 (@EvansTed101) June 3, 2021

Dear Nigeria, you've exceeded your borrowing limit. United african republic: pic.twitter.com/x3VfwZVbxQ — Onyekibe Favour (@OnyekibeFavour) June 2, 2021

China when United African Republic shows up to return the loans Nigeria collected pic.twitter.com/hl1qRCvZql — FavYorubaDogEater (@tbase_official) June 2, 2021

Wait, if we change our name to United African Republic, what happens to Nigerian jollof? pic.twitter.com/nulnYvYMmI — Frank Donga™ (@frankdonga_) June 3, 2021

Hope changing the name of Nigeria to United African Republic (UAR) won't cost us $419Billion? pic.twitter.com/WAMgZ2LKvE — Prince (@OgbeniPrince) June 2, 2021

Wike

Nigerians are reacting to a video of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, threatening to deal ruthlessly with members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state if they do not repent.

Addressing separatists engaged in all kinds of criminal activities in the state, Wike warned that perpetrators would be amputated and buried like vultures, and those armed with charms to appear invisible and evade arrest, killed if caught.

“When people say IPOB…they are carrying juju. No problem, that’s what you say. But what’s happening? Are they not dying? So, let nobody deceive you with juju.

“All of you criminals who are here, say: ‘today, 2nd of June 2021, I repent’. If you don’t repent, the period has come. You will die, your parents will not bury you.

“We will bury you like vulture. Either your hand will be cut off, or they will blow your head off. Your parents would not even know that you are dead,” the governor said at a rally in Ahoada, Rivers State.

Wike has repeatedly said that Rivers won’t be a part of a Biafra Republic if it eventually emerges.

Critics are however dragging the governor for his comments considered offensive.

Omo Wike don finish IPoB totally 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/z0GYoaRxXC — Engr Yasir Arafat Jubril🏗🏢🌉🛤🛣 (@oil_shaeikh) June 2, 2021

Wike is part of the reasons US is contemplating designating Nigeria as a failed state. A sitting governor and a lawyer confessing extra judicially killings of IPOB . Wike is a lawyer but here is him confessing extra judicial killing of those court has never proclaimed guilty — Emeka Gift (@Emekannaoma) June 3, 2021

There are some things only Wike is allowed to say in Nigeria. Dem no born anyone father to talk anything. Only Wike. — Olukayode bakre (@kayodebakre8) June 2, 2021

Wike is a lawyer who does not respect the law. He has the garnishing of a dictator. — Morris Monye💙 (@Morris_Monye) June 3, 2021

16 hours later, everywhere calm. Fake activists and CSOs are yet to find their voices. Protectors of the “innocent citizens” are quiet. Knowing Wike he will walk the talk. He surely speaks the language they understand even better than PMB. https://t.co/QFVjxg7AVY — Abu Rayyan (@Abdulrahmanleme) June 3, 2021

Adamu

Former Nigerian Presidential Aspirant, Adamu Garba on Tuesday, joined the train of politicians faulting Twitter for deleting President Buhari’s ‘Civil War’ tweet.

Adamu in a series of posts on his Twitter account stated that the US-based social media app had no right to interfere into Nigeria’s political affairs or delete the speech of a democratically elected president.

“Twitter has no right to infuse into our local political affairs. It’s a company not a government. By removing our democratically elected President’s speech to the people of Nigeria, Twitter needs to shut down from Nigerian internet space. Twitter needs to get out of Nigeria,” he wrote

The tech-inclined politician further went on to tag Twitter an ‘IPOB online terror machine’ and suggested his social media app, ‘Crowwe’ as a credible alternative for Twitter in the light of the development.

Nigerians on the other hand are wondering why Adamu was clamouring for the shutdown of Twitter with the same microblogging platform instead of Crowwe.

See reactions below:

Twitter has no right to infuse into our local political affairs. It’s a company not a government. By removing our democratically elected President’s speech to the people of Nigeria, Twitter need to shutdown from Nigerian internet space. Twitter need to get out of Nigeria. — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) June 3, 2021

The funniest thing you’ll see on Twitter NG is Adamu Garba using twitter, to tell Twitter to get out of Nigeria internet space. Such a deluded person — Beautiful Soul (@__beautifulone) June 3, 2021

That deleted tweet pain dem eh. 😑 — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) June 3, 2021

Adamu Garba is too hungry to reason properly. He will do and say anything to feed. He doesn’t have access to any important person in Govt. He’s just jumping up & down from one house boy of the Govt to another. Don’t blame him for all the senselessness, blame hunger. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) June 3, 2021

Adamu Garba pushing an agenda for Twitter to be shutdown in Nigeria in order to promote Crowwe. The truth is even if Twitter is shutdown in Nigeria, a lot of us would rather go back to 2go than use crowwe. — Yomi (@9Yommie) June 3, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

