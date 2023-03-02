SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as Obi, Atiku vow to challenge Tinubu’s election in court

Asides Peter Obi and Alhaji Atiku, Ayo Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State, was also a subject of discussion among Nigerians on social media on Thursday.

Fayose has announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is the biggest opposition group to the current administration.

His decision to leave the party appears to be related to what he believes to be intractable divisions inside the PDP that, in his opinion, have split the party.

Fuelling reactions on social media, he claimed that the PDP had already splintered before the election due to the large number of candidates who felt they had been duped by the party’s leadership and Atiku Abubakar’s failure to strike a deal with the G-5 governors.

How Nigerians reacted:

Governor Ayodele Oshokomole Fayose knows Lagos -he knows that the business of Lagos is serious business, the 5th largest economy in Africa cannot afford sit at homes on the most productive day of the week. "Return Sanwo-Olu" that is the message. pic.twitter.com/81lrBGZQQ8 — Jamiu Julius Adébáyò (@AlwaysJayjam) March 2, 2023

Ayodele Fayose – “From Today I stay off PDP…Obi is the man of the moment and he must stay away from PDP” 🤣🤣🤣 I love this Man!@GovAyoFayose well done sir! pic.twitter.com/kxQ4ZaGU9C — Folu 🚀 (@FoluShaw) March 2, 2023

My main interest here is that Gov Fayose is now speaking like one Harvard full-time graduate Watch to the end of all videos in thread pic.twitter.com/fLfpSlBLVt — Souljah (@jeffphilips1) March 2, 2023

I love what Fayose is doing to PDP. PDP is dead. We begged them to give their ticket to Peter Obi but Atiku’s money was more attractive to them. PDP is dead and buried. We will soon retire APC too once we recover our mandate pic.twitter.com/TsucK2Aaf0 — Uche Emmanuel OBIdient (@CurrentucheUche) March 2, 2023

Ayodele Fayose former governor of Ekiti state and member of PDP just burst bubble ooooo THERE WAS NO RIGGING AT ALL. pic.twitter.com/nNCFQz1FUa — 🦅 ℙ𝕒𝕤𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝕆𝕜𝕖𝕫𝕚𝕖 𝕁 𝔸𝕥𝕒ñ𝕚 𝓟𝓱𝓓 🦅 (@StFreakingKezy) March 2, 2023

Fayose has broken the whole table. PDP members hiding under Civil Society Organisation..Well Deji Adeyangu well known PDP member was also an election observer in 2019. pic.twitter.com/TKGGR2CwEd — Abiodun Bello 🇳🇬 (@Abdul_A_Bello) March 2, 2023

Although Fayose is a diplomat but his diplomatic expression is so good that you will find it hard to fault him🤣

Wike & Fayose should be living in the same house. Was he not part of those who never believed in Peter Obi in PDP? — Mayor of Ekiti Land💗🇳🇬 (@am_livingspring) March 2, 2023

Fayose na clown from time. Showed how useless he was during the 2022 elections. PDP should have gotten rid of him since 2019. But na them sabi — Kemfon (@Kemfon_U) March 2, 2023

E be like say Fayose mean PDP as a whole 😂 — HumbleXo (@LekanCzar) March 2, 2023

Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, has stated that he will use every legal and peaceful method to demonstrate that his party won the elections held on February 25.

Speaking at the press conference, Obi said: “Nigerians, especially the youths, believed in and worked tirelessly for a new Nigeria.”

The former Anambra Governor was so emotional that he broke into tears as he lamented how the mandate of the people was stolen.

How Nigerians reacted:

I have just finished addressing an international press conference. I urge Nigerians to remain resolute. We won this election and we will prove it to Nigerians. We shall reclaim our mandate via due process. Please do not despair! -PO pic.twitter.com/1O98Z6FF8Q — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) March 2, 2023

Peter Obi don’t cry don’t cry 😭😭🥲 pic.twitter.com/7E7sIPxHG7 — 🇳🇬Mudiaga Jagaban M.O 🦇 (@Mudi_Vibes) March 2, 2023

Welcome to the club of the greats who have cried on TV @PeterObi. OBJ

PMB

Atiku

Dada Olusegun

Peter Obi 😂😂😂😂 — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) March 2, 2023

Y'all made my Peter obi cry, now its very personal. Nobody makes our Peter cry, nobody. — Weyimi B. Lube (Vote LP) 𓃵 (@_weyimi) March 2, 2023

Seeing HE Peter Obi cry brought out tears from my eyes. Surly, We will recover all on God. #PeterObiMyPresident Mahmood Yakubu APC in Lagos Transcorp Hilton Pamilerin #BreakingNews #BBTitans Exhibit Seun Chrisland Seyi Tinubu Okwute pic.twitter.com/p26TJ7GRjC — MC Miti (@mcmiti_) March 2, 2023

After seeing H.E. Peter Obi cry during his live press conference. INEC na you do this one!😭🥹💔 pic.twitter.com/apS3vhC2Mw — May_ella🌟 (@MaeObike) March 2, 2023

Peter Obi is going to make me cry 😢 pic.twitter.com/AxuDzTh0lH — Barça Principal 🕒 (@BarcaPrincipal) March 2, 2023

This Peter Obi man too dey act film, typical Nigerian politician 😂😂😂 who beat am wey him dey cry? pic.twitter.com/7wxIJ8WS9B — OYÈWÁLÉ (@Joos_only) March 2, 2023

Atiku’s press conference is coming up at 6pm. I hope he will not cry LOUDER than Obi. pic.twitter.com/CHCtswhRf0 — Omalicha babe 𓃵 (@BabeOmalicha) March 2, 2023

Atiku to turn to God

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar spoke at a conference responding to various questions from Journalists in Nigeria.

Atiku, in his response, said that while his lawyers are preparing a legal battle, he will return to the court of God if he loses at the judiciary.

How Nigerians reacted:

Atiku said he will go to the court of God oo 😭😭😭 — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) March 2, 2023

Atiku turns to God — Livegamefully (@livegamefuly) March 2, 2023

How do you come on National TV, call the president elect a drug baron, and issue a warning to the sitting president to redeem himself like that. I want the balls and freedom of northerners! Because if a southerner tried this…hmmmm! — Cross˚ (@Elkrosmediahub) March 2, 2023

There is always a God factor in our Nigeria. BAT acknowledged God helped him win the elections. Atiku when asked if he loses at the Courts said he would appeal to God. Peter Obi said his steps are ordered by God. We are and will forever remain a religious Nation despite our diff — Tayo Akins (@TZobotiano) March 2, 2023

From what atiku said tonight by saying his waiting for advice from their lawyers as to whether to go to court or not earn my respect, unlike obi who came 3rd saying he won and his going to court to claim his mandate. 🤓🤓🤓🤓🤣🤣😂😂🤓🤓 — ade068 (@ade0681) March 2, 2023

I’m Open To An Alliance With Labour Party and Peter Obi. – Atiku live on Arise Tv. pic.twitter.com/k9Hpi1Id9U — 🅢🅟🅔🅒🅣🅔🅡™♡👻 (@AbdulraufKhamiz) March 2, 2023

Atiku is a Democrat ….. pic.twitter.com/fP8IqKij3y — Ibrahim muhammed (@saratu_ibrahim) March 2, 2023

