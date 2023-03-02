Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as Obi, Atiku vow to challenge Tinubu’s election in court

Published

2 mins ago

on

SERAP charges Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, other presidential candidates to declare assets

Asides Peter Obi and Alhaji Atiku, Ayo Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State, was also a subject of discussion among Nigerians on social media on Thursday.

Fayose has announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is the biggest opposition group to the current administration.

His decision to leave the party appears to be related to what he believes to be intractable divisions inside the PDP that, in his opinion, have split the party.

Fuelling reactions on social media, he claimed that the PDP had already splintered before the election due to the large number of candidates who felt they had been duped by the party’s leadership and Atiku Abubakar’s failure to strike a deal with the G-5 governors.

How Nigerians reacted:

Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, has stated that he will use every legal and peaceful method to demonstrate that his party won the elections held on February 25.

Speaking at the press conference, Obi said: “Nigerians, especially the youths, believed in and worked tirelessly for a new Nigeria.”

The former Anambra Governor was so emotional that he broke into tears as he lamented how the mandate of the people was stolen.

How Nigerians reacted:

Atiku to turn to God

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar spoke at a conference responding to various questions from Journalists in Nigeria.

Atiku, in his response, said that while his lawyers are preparing a legal battle, he will return to the court of God if he loses at the judiciary.

How Nigerians reacted:

…By Hamsat Rashid

Opinions


