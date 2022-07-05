News
SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as Otedola asks God to grant Tinubu’s desire to become President
Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Femi Otedola, has been a subject of media criticism for showing support for All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Ahmed Tinubu.
Otedola, founder of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd, posted his recent visit to Tinubu and wished him well regarding his presidential ambition.
“I am always excited visiting my Great Friend Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu @officialABAT
“May God grant him his heart’s desire in becoming the President of this great Nation,” the tweet read on his verified Twitter handle.
Many on social media were irked with the support, with some laying claims that the support was of business interest and not national interest.
See how Nigerians are reacting:
Dear Femi Otedola, @realFemiOtedola
If Tinubu did you any favours in the past go and repay him however way you wish🙏. But you see that prayer you prayed for tinubu to be Nigeria's next president? It will not stand !
Nigerians are suffering and dying. We want a better country!
— NK£M #PeterObi2023 (@Nkemchor_) July 5, 2022
Femi Otedola wished Tinubu well and that God grant him his heart desires, you guys are bothered and shocked. You don't have to disturb yourself under that tweet.
You are for Peter Obi, focus on Peter Obi. Do not be triggered when you see such. Elites will protect their interests
— DISTINGUISHED Everest (@novieverest) July 5, 2022
Femi Otedola has a constitutional right to support Tinubu or anyone else for president; he shouldn't be dragged for doing so, however, it doesn’t negate the fact that Tinubu isn’t the right man for the job.
— OTUNBA 🇨🇦 (@ManLikeIcey) July 5, 2022
Femi Otedola can go ahead and support Bola Ahmed Tinubu but as for me and millions of young Nigerians who have been beating by the cold hands of Bad governance, we will vote for @PeterObi
Cuppy’s father is protecting his children’s interest, I’ll do the same too! Two can play.
— Chlorpheniramine #EndSARS 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) July 5, 2022
Femi Otedola openly endorsing "his good friend Tinubu" is not politics but business. It's about survival — not elections.
It is the business of business owners to quickly align with political powers that will guarantee the protection of their interests.
1/3
— 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) July 5, 2022
We’re roasting Femi Otedola & DJ Cuppy but not a single person has said “Boss shey suffer no dey tire you?” this means one thing, they aren’t affected. The Rich will do anything in their power to remain rich, it’s now entirely your choice to remain poor. Fight for your future! 🥺
— Chlorpheniramine #EndSARS 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) July 5, 2022
Dear Otedola , you can afford relocate from 9ja if e cast, 98% of Nigerians can’t afford that. That’s why that prayer of yours will never work. It will be cancelled by the prayer of majority of Nigerians. Fortunately,God does not look at pockets before answering prayers. Thanks pic.twitter.com/NLVlrcEi1v
— DR.PENKING™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 #PeterObi (@drpenking) July 5, 2022
…By Hamzat Rasheed
