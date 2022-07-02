Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as scores of kidnapped children rescued from church basement in Ondo

11 mins ago

The social media has been on with reactions to the news that the Nigeria Police Force discovered dozens of children in a church’s basement on Friday night in the Valentino Area of Ondo town in Ondo State.

Local sources had it that the children were kidnapped from various sources and kept in the underground of the church.

Security operatives claimed that the children had been rescued, as well as the pastor, and some members of the church have also been arrested.

In a video making the rounds on the social media, attributed to the incident in Ondo state, a voice was heard saying “They are kidnapped children found in the underground cell of a church in the Valentino Area of Ondo.

“The pastor and some members of the church have been arrested and were also in the patrol van of the police.”

As at the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, could not provide more details aside confirming that the victims had been taken to the Akure headquarters of the command.

Nigerians have taken to social media to lament the high rate of kidnapping and failure of parents to take proper care of their wards.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Peter Obi's fans react as Pastor Poju urges youths not to waste their enthusiasm

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

