SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as Supreme Court says old notes remain valid. More stories inside

3 hours ago

Nigerians on soial media were talking a lengthy legal battle, the Supreme Court on Friday ruled that old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes remain in circulation till December 31, 2023.

The Federal Government’s new naira design strategy was declared unlawful by the Supreme Court on the grounds that it was not implemented properly or in accordance with constitutional provisions.

Nigerians took to social to suggest that the policy did well to stop vote buying but could not stop rigging as the candidates of both the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party headed to court to challenge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on electoral irregularities.

Some quarters also called for the resignation of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN Governor for the hardship caused to Nigerians.

Peter Obi heads to court

In another trending event, an image showing the petition filed against INEC and the winner of the just-concluded presidential election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been making the round.

It confirmed the position of the Labour Party to challenge INEC on the irregularities observed.

Many were happy the ex-Anambra governor is ready to fight for the people’s mandate.

