SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as Supreme Court says old notes remain valid. More stories inside

Nigerians on soial media were talking a lengthy legal battle, the Supreme Court on Friday ruled that old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes remain in circulation till December 31, 2023.

The Federal Government’s new naira design strategy was declared unlawful by the Supreme Court on the grounds that it was not implemented properly or in accordance with constitutional provisions.

Nigerians took to social to suggest that the policy did well to stop vote buying but could not stop rigging as the candidates of both the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party headed to court to challenge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on electoral irregularities.

Some quarters also called for the resignation of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN Governor for the hardship caused to Nigerians.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Six key decisions in the judgment of the Supreme Court on the Naira Redesign Policy. 1. The demonetisation policy is inconsistent with the CBN Act. 2. A declaration that the President cannot make a unilateral policy without carrying the Plaintiffs along. — Abubakar Sidiq Usman (@MrAbuSidiq) March 3, 2023

BREAKING: Old notes remain valid till Dec 31 as Supreme Court nullifies CBN's naira redesign policy! ME: They waited until the damage had been done. #RevolutionNow — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) March 3, 2023

BREAKING: The Supreme Court has faulted the currency redesign & declared old Naira notes valid, until 31st December 2023. The damage is done by a purely APC Policy. Let no one deceive you, Buhari & Bola Tinubu are one & the same; Tom & Jerry. We will come back to this later. — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) March 3, 2023

And so, the Supreme Court rules: the old naira notes remains till December 31st 2023. Tinubu Presidency is a whole bunch of GOOD NEWS guys! Eventually, it is the economic genius President Tinubu that will implement the policy. Now, our country can move on an accelerated pace! — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) March 3, 2023

All of you that hailed Buhari and Emefiewele for the new Naira notes scarcity that affected none other than the average Nigerians, how do you feel now that the Court has ordered Old Naira notes to still be in circulation? — LERRY 👑 (@_AsiwajuLerry) March 3, 2023

The old Naira redesign was just unnecessary you stopped vote buying but allowed rigging — MBAH (@Mbahdeyforyou) March 3, 2023

The CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele should resign immediately; his position is no longer tenable. Any professional always have the right to resign if asked to do something unlawful or a breach of common sense. Since he failed to do that; now he MUSt be sacked if he doesn’t resign. — Dr Charles Omole (@DrCOmole) March 3, 2023

If I was Emefiele, I will use this opportunity to resign. I'll cite judicial interference lol. His ass is getting fired by June. He might as well just leave now. (Anything to get his sorry ass of a disaster out of that bank) https://t.co/RNJcFfZqA0 — Adédọ̀tun (@dotun_0) March 3, 2023

Make Emefiele just resign 😂😂😂😂 — carlos stone (@CarlosStoned) March 1, 2023

Peter Obi heads to court

In another trending event, an image showing the petition filed against INEC and the winner of the just-concluded presidential election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been making the round.

It confirmed the position of the Labour Party to challenge INEC on the irregularities observed.

Many were happy the ex-Anambra governor is ready to fight for the people’s mandate.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Peter Obi is already in court. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Ms6vFbcdtU — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) March 3, 2023

Peter Obi don enter court 🤣🤣🤣 let the tournament begin 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/YnQ8rGVYmS — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) March 3, 2023

Me prepping to follow Peter Obi to court pic.twitter.com/7cfGjP0h8F — ✨ (@_chiisom) March 1, 2023

Great Obi is going to court. At least now we can run the south east votes through an integrity test. We are waiting 😂😂😂 — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) March 2, 2023

Peter Obi‘s legal team and Atiku’s have filed an ex-parte motion to inspect the 2023 presidential election materials. They were filed at the PEC secretariat at the Court of Appeal, Abuja. Both motions, with INEC and two others as respondents, have been listed for hearing today. pic.twitter.com/qluf3Ysfmw — A Distinguished Field Marshal ⚡️ (@General_Oluchi) March 3, 2023

Watch Vice Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, speak on CNN “I do not trust our court system anymore. #Nigeria is suffering from a series of failed promises." Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, vice presidential candidate for Nigeria's @NgLabour party says pic.twitter.com/M2GgODUjO4… https://t.co/EO5F9wAVJq — PeterObi_Save Nigeria Group USA🇺🇸🇳🇬 (@PeterObiUSA) March 3, 2023

This is how we will be going to court with Peter obi. pic.twitter.com/Jphwg7O0Oj — Peter Obi's Feminine Voice (@itzz_blitz1) March 3, 2023

At the Law court; Peter Obi's legal team dealing with APC and INEC with proper evidence & facts: #RejectTinubu pic.twitter.com/yHSfkMdAEp — Chudé (@chude__) March 2, 2023

I believe that obi is going to get his mandate back, even though he is going to face highly corrupt judicial system, before then follow and I will follow back. Tinubu can't stop us.

Agayaga emefiele Obanikoro Desmond Elliot Ruth banky w Toke makinwa breaking news supreme court pic.twitter.com/yKawoG65Cl — Dr. Nnanyelugo (@Nnanyelugo13) March 3, 2023

Sowore: We the AAC party would be going to court as well. As we have also been cheated by the BVAS as the election was rigged. People should know that it was Not only Peter Obi that was cheated, we were all cheated. INEC chairman: pic.twitter.com/bTSE3XUT0z — Oyiga Micheal (@Nsukka_okpa) March 3, 2023

You told Peter Obi to go to court. Now, he's preparing for the court. You're now asking why is he going to court? Is it that you're naturally stup!d or witchcraft runs in your lineage? — Harmless (@Harmless12345) March 2, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

