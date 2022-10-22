SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as Youth hold mega rally for Tinubu-Shettima in Lagos

Nigerians took to social media on Saturday to react to another parable by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the 2023 presidential candidate, All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his latest public delivery, Tinubu made his opinion on national debt acquisition by the Buhari regime.

“Yes, borrowing. If borrowing is a crime, the entire America should be in jail.

“If borrowing is a crime, stop using Mercedes Benz and Lexus,” said Tinubu

The statement which many have tagged incoherent has subjected Tinubu to more scrutiny over his mental alertness and general healthiness as he is alleged to be struggling with his frail physicality.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Have the APC Aristotle(s) started explaining what Tinubu meant by the supposed adage “if borrowing is a crime, stop using Mercedes Benz and Lexus” ??😩 — Cross˚ (@Elkrosmediahub) October 22, 2022

If borrowing is a crime, stop using Mercedes Benz and Lexus. – Tinubu 2022 Who can help us explain ? Looks like Agbado master forgot to act on script today. — Chudé (@ChudeMedia) October 21, 2022

If borrowing is a crime, stop using Mercedes Benz and Lexus.- Mandate Tinubu 2022 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8BKSfqWGyG — Sirdam (@KnightSirdam) October 21, 2022

For those doubting, here is the Video evidence from the hottest skit maker in town. 😂😂😂 If borrowing is a crime, the entire America should be in jail. If borrowing is a crime, stop using Mercedes Benz and Lexus. – Mandate Amoda Yekini Tinubu 2022 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/ixmBxFcsgI pic.twitter.com/zChLOSOUPe — Sirdam (@KnightSirdam) October 21, 2022

Tinubu has dropped another content.

"If borrowing is a crime, then stop using Lexus and Mercedes" All the soothsayer, astrologers, magicians, Prof in comic arts, pls come and interpret. — Jude Akhidenor 🇳🇬🇱🇷 (@JudeHeavenly) October 22, 2022

Is it Mercedes and Lexus that are stealing our resources? God, how did we get here? This people talk without thinking. What will you do with your private jets. Oniranu pic.twitter.com/XTNoUhisuT — Tunde Akin-Daniels (@bobo_tad) October 22, 2022

Dear @farooqkperogi can u help us explain what ur President of Lagos mean with "If borrowing is a crime, stop using Mercedes Benz and Lexus. Is that one being borrowed too😂 Btw, why is Tinubu always seizing everytime he makes one statement 😂 Edo State Nasarawa #Obidatti023 pic.twitter.com/5a1GtdjXyJ — Theodore(Dr) B.Mls, MPH, D.Epi (@DrTheodo) October 22, 2022

A man that has lots of bullion vans is asking Nigerians to stop using Mercedes Benz & Lexus. Tinubu will be happier to see Nigerians getting poorer & poorer. Tinubu will never be President of Nigeria! — Maxwell Ndukwu PhD (@MaxNdukwuPhD) October 22, 2022

If borrowing is a crime, stop using Mercedes Benz and Lexus,” Tinubu Amoda ~ Oct.2022.. Which kin stupid analogy be this.. God abeg.. Pls we are on knees begging.. Tinubu is a national disaster that must not happen.. pic.twitter.com/5LHmDh4APJ — BAT Alpha (@SAINTDENIX) October 22, 2022

Eko Youth Walk

In another trending event, youths in Lagos on Saturday staged a walk in support of Bola Tinubu and his vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, ahead of the 2023 presidential poll.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Seyi Tinubu led the rally tagged: “Eko Youth Walk for Tinubu/Shettima, Governor Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat’s re-election,” while Ambassador Dr. Ginika led the Igbo team.

Many were seen along the highway, chanting, “Awa Lokan, Tinubu Lokan for President,” amid exchanged of banters with passers-by, and motorists.

The mammoth crowd has sparked reactions from social media.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Eko Youth Walk for Tinubu/Shettima Live in Lagos today. Massive 🔥 #EkoYouthWalk pic.twitter.com/vwB6mqQkRs — Chief Edward David Onoja (@ed_onoja) October 22, 2022

Lagos youths are not joking! They’re out in their large numbers for the “Eko Youth Walk for Tinubu-Shettima. Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat”.@officialABAT @jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat pic.twitter.com/8BxAk9R1ch — Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile) October 22, 2022

Nigerian Youths trooped out for the #EkoYouthWalk in Lagos . Everywhere Tinubu. pic.twitter.com/rhFtdtB3Wn — ᴏᴠɪᴇ ᴀʟɪ ᴏnovwo-ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ™☤🇳🇬 (@OvieNews) October 22, 2022

It is funny how people who came into Lagos through night bus and one nylon bag wants to determine for Lagos citizens the outcome of the coming election. If hallucination was a person, it would be the OBI’dients 😂#Ekoyouthwalk — Oluwayemisi L. Ajayi (@yemi__ajayi) October 22, 2022

As #EkoYouthWalk for Tinubu/Shettima in Lagos, the candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, his vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima and member of the presidential campaign council start a two-day visit to Kano to interact with stakeholders, business community and support groups. pic.twitter.com/TH30CFguv3 — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 22, 2022

Happening Now : The Eko youth walk for The man of the moment ~ Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ( CITYBOY ).#Ekoyouthwalk #RenewedHope2023 pic.twitter.com/WCuCYytGto — 𝕺𝖍𝖎𝖗𝖊𝖒𝖊𝖓 🦇 (@Ohiss_) October 22, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

