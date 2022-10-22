Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as Youth hold mega rally for Tinubu-Shettima in Lagos

Published

12 mins ago

Nigerians took to social media on Saturday to react to another parable by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the 2023 presidential candidate, All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his latest public delivery, Tinubu made his opinion on national debt acquisition by the Buhari regime.

“Yes, borrowing. If borrowing is a crime, the entire America should be in jail.

“If borrowing is a crime, stop using Mercedes Benz and Lexus,” said Tinubu

The statement which many have tagged incoherent has subjected Tinubu to more scrutiny over his mental alertness and general healthiness as he is alleged to be struggling with his frail physicality.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Eko Youth Walk

In another trending event, youths in Lagos on Saturday staged a walk in support of Bola Tinubu and his vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, ahead of the 2023 presidential poll.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Seyi Tinubu led the rally tagged: “Eko Youth Walk for Tinubu/Shettima, Governor Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat’s re-election,” while Ambassador Dr. Ginika led the Igbo team.

Many were seen along the highway, chanting, “Awa Lokan, Tinubu Lokan for President,” amid exchanged of banters with passers-by, and motorists.

The mammoth crowd has sparked reactions from social media.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

