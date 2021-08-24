SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to attack on Defence Academy, hail ‘celebrity gangster’ Jim Iyke

Nigerians did not hide their disappointments across social media platforms on Tuesday, after the Nigerian Army confirmed attacks on the Nigerian Defence Academy in Afaka, Kaduna state by suspected bandits.

The attack reportedly left two officers dead, one kidnapped and others severely injured from gunshot wounds.

Prior to the attack, there were intelligence reports that Boko Haram flags were sighted at the Afaka forest, close to the NDA and Kaduna Airport.

The insurgents are however, yet to claim responsibility for the attack.

The development comes amidst the recent mass kidnap of school children across Kaduna state in the past few months by armed bandits, as the state governors no-ransom policy still holds sway.

The breach of the country’s defence academy architecture has come as a shock to Nigerians who have expressed rage and disappointment thus:

Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu

Nigerians also drummed massive support for leading Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, who was seen in a viral video confronting his controversial colleague, Uche Maduagwu, for repeatedly trolling him on the the source of his wealth.

Maduagwu had recently made a video on his Instagram page, referring to Jim Iyke as the Hushpuppi of the movie industry and a ritualist as his wealth was a mystery to him.

“What is he doing for a living? I’m sure Jim Iyke is a ritualist. If he’s not a ritualist, where does he get money?” Maduagwu fumed.

In the video which has garnered massive reactions from Nigerians, Jim Iyke stormed the premises where Maduagwu was and the latter, shocked to find him at his front door, demanded to know how he was trailed and located while threatening that he (Jim) would soon be picked up by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Infuriated by the comment, Iyke pounced on him but was restrained by some staff in the premises.

Defending the Nollywood actor, Aisha Yesufu wrote: “Your job was simply to record. You were not the one giving nor receiving the blows, yet you managed to mess up what should have been an award winning recording. Gosh! What Jim Iyke did is thr younger me! Age mellows one”.

Dr. Dipo Awojide, @OgbeniDipo wrote on his social media page: “Watch what you say online. Don’t call people ritualists, scam, fraud or repeatedly troll people. Don’t offend the wrong person or they will beat you up one day like Jim Iyke beat that Instagram loud mouth”.

Instagram influencer, @TundeEdnut also wrote: “Not Jim Iyke acting his Nollywood role in reality”.

See other reaction from Facebook below:

