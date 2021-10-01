SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to Buhari’s Independence Day speech, say nothing to celebrate at 61

The social media space on Friday reacted harshly to President Buhari’s claims that no government since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999 could beat the efforts of his administration in terms of putting Nigeria back on track.

The president made his boast while rounding up his Independence Day national address on Friday.

He said a lot had been achieved by his administration in the last six years of his two-termed tenure, but unfortunately, critics have misdiagnosed his administration’s progress as stagnation.

“A lot has been achieved in the last six years on many fronts: in infrastructure, social care, governance, Nigeria’s image and influence in Africa and the international community.

“But critics misdiagnose incremental progress as stagnation. Since coming to power, this Administration has tackled our problems head-on in spite of the meagre resources. No government since 1999 has done what we have done in six years to put Nigeria back on track.

“We shall continue to serve the country: listen to all and protect our democracy and country,” Buhari said.

Reacting to the President’s claim, one Facebook user, Gabriel Daniel has considered it a fallacy and an insult to the sensibilities of Nigerians.

The user wrote: “The President should stop insulting our collective sensibilities. Some of us don’t want to be vulgar in our addressing leaderships at all levels, but nobody should insult us. Even a blind man knows when it is raining”.

Israel James Ojonemile also wrote: “He [Buhari] is absolutely right, if any government has ever done what you have done in six years, there would be no Nigeria for you to come and rule.”

Umar Sarki Ahmed however wrote: “I agree with him, he has performed well in terms of infrastructural development and employment. He only needs to concentrate on security because that’s the major problem we’re facing.”

On security however, the president in his address assured Nigerians that his administration would continue to prioritize their safety in line with section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 constitution (as ammended).

He also noted that his government was ready to take decisive action against secessionist agitators and their sponsors and would vigorously go after their financers, one of whom, he said, has been identified as a serving member in the National Assembly.

Find social media reactions to President Buhari’s national address below, as well as hot takes on the 61st anniversary of Nigeria’s independence:

