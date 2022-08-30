SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to latest court ruling on Igboho. More stories inside

The fresh ruling by Justice Muslim Hassan of the Ibadan Division of the Court of Appeal, to nullify the N20 billion exemplary and aggravated damages slapped on the Department of State Security against Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has generated heavy criticism from some Nigerians.

The ruling which was initially adjudicated by Justice Ladiran Akintola last year was overturned on Tuesday by the Appeal Court.

Justice Hassan maintained that Justice Akintola acted on the wrong principles of law in awarding the cost to Igboho.

Recall that Igboho’s home was invaded last year by the DSS which led to the death of some of his aides.

The latest judgment that awestruck Igboho and his loyalists have been generating controversies on social media.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Appeal Court has set aside N20bn damages awarded against FG by Oyo State High Court as per Invasion of Sunday Igboho’s house by SSS. Sunday would have shared our IGR. — Woye (@woye1) August 30, 2022

These men pose a significant threat to the great Nigerian society. These are rebels with clearly defined objectives unlike; Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu. If Nigeria and its leaders continued on this trajectory, there will be no Nigeria in 10 to 20 years. pic.twitter.com/V4xHkOMzPb — Alphonsus A Ogbaekwe (@OgbaekweA) August 30, 2022

BREAKING: Appeal Court nullifies N20bn damages against DSS on Igboho

The Ibadan Division of the Court of Appeal on Tuesday set aside the judgment which declared the attack on the house of Yoruba nation agitator Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho illegal. pic.twitter.com/SBM0JMyPaT — chijiоke, Ph.D., Nuclear Engineering(Affidavit). (@Ekwulu) August 30, 2022

Sorry oh Mr Sunday Igboho APC,Buhari and Tinubu have run ur street…😂😂😂 — Mr. Ceno (@ceno_mr) August 30, 2022

Highly compromised & confused judiciary. A court declared that Sunday Igboho should be paid damages of 20 billion naira by DSS for unlawful invasion of his home & attack on him, the other court nullifies the judgement, saying the first court lacks jurisdiction… — Deji-Tobi🇳🇬 (@DejiOluwatobi) August 30, 2022

This is an example of what some of us have dubbed INTERVENING VARIABLES that affected/ affect PMB in discharging his Electoral promises after 2015 & even now whereby, in cahoots with Lawyers, Judges do not pay attention to JUSTICE anymore but are wont to be giving JUDGEMENTS !

A — Ahmed Moyo Jaji. (@moyo_ahmed) August 30, 2022

That judge needs to be interrogated… N20bn??? — Solomon (@Solobanzi_) August 30, 2022

Reno Omokri

A former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri has been the subject of criticism on social media over some of his posts on Twitter.

The Nigerian author said that one of Peter Obi’s main supporters popular on social media was an agent of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) who is a man but poses as a female.

Omokri also criticized some of Obi’s supporters who made mocking videos of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Many were quick to remind him of how he made damaging remarks on Tinubu in previous elections as the discussion keeps trending on social media.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

The main Obidient on Twitter that claims to be a Rivers girl is actually a male Abuja based IPOB agent. He used romance scam strategy on you. He uses a photo of a light skinned Rivers ‘girl’. Did you see her at the Port Harcourt 2 million man rally for Peter Obi? #TableShaker — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 30, 2022

That video of Peter Obi’s supporters wearing pampers and singing emilokan to mock Bola Tinubu is condemnable and I hope that Peter will condemn it. He knows how intolerant his followers are. If Tinubu’s people did this to them, they won’t take it lying low! At all!#TableShaker — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 30, 2022

Reno & Sega has 2,833,400 Twitter followers combined. I have less than 300K. They attack Peter Obi everyday. They’ve tried to tie him to IPOB & all manner of innuendos. But I hardly attack their Atiku unless absolutely necessary. Yet, they can’t match my intelligence.🤔 — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) August 30, 2022

Obidients should learn to stop promoting the media relevance of Reno, Deji, Sega, Ogbeni, Omatseye & co. If you can't ignore them then unfollow them

Their fights against Peter Obi is very understandable to me, I mean with good govt. their pseudo activisms would go oblivion — Dynast (@Dynast598084681) August 30, 2022

Reno has been suffering from lack of engagement lately, so he had to lay some unfounded allegations against @firstladyship to attract attention to his diminished self. Without engagement, paymasters don’t rate them🤣🤣🤣 — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) August 30, 2022

why is Reno this confused? pic.twitter.com/BCUJP4P30b — Ubazuọra /Peter Obi’s Brain (@Oyoyo82) August 30, 2022

For linking Peter Obi to IPOB, who should I report the bigot to? This was how Tolu Ogunlesi dominated Twitter in 2015, & ran Reno out of the debates & conversations. Any rookie could have done a better job for Uncle Jonathan. Reno can’t even take 1% of the bile he dishes out🤔🚩 — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) August 30, 2022

Every so-called influencer now wants to take advantage of the calm personality of @PeterObi to trend and look relevant.

Reno, Sega and Deji now ogbeni dipo wants to join 😀. Dear Obidient ignore Dipo, he just received his own alert. — Felix Nwankwo (@Felixnkn) August 30, 2022

Reno is very manipulative. I am sure he wakes in the middle of the night screaming "First lady! First lady!!". @firstladyship 💀 — Aji Bussu Onye Mpiawa azụ 🇨🇮 (@AfamDeluxo) August 30, 2022

Reno when will you stop acting like a silly child? — Rheel Estate (@Rheel_Estate) August 30, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

