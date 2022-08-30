SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to latest court ruling on Igboho. More stories inside

Connect with us

The fresh ruling by Justice Muslim Hassan of the Ibadan Division of the Court of Appeal, to nullify the N20 billion exemplary and aggravated damages slapped on the Department of State Security against Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has generated heavy criticism from some Nigerians.

The ruling which was initially adjudicated by Justice Ladiran Akintola last year was overturned on Tuesday by the Appeal Court.

Justice Hassan maintained that Justice Akintola acted on the wrong principles of law in awarding the cost to Igboho.

Recall that Igboho’s home was invaded last year by the DSS which led to the death of some of his aides.

The latest judgment that awestruck Igboho and his loyalists have been generating controversies on social media.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Reno Omokri

A former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri has been the subject of criticism on social media over some of his posts on Twitter.

The Nigerian author said that one of Peter Obi’s main supporters popular on social media was an agent of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) who is a man but poses as a female.

Omokri also criticized some of Obi’s supporters who made mocking videos of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Many were quick to remind him of how he made damaging remarks on Tinubu in previous elections as the discussion keeps trending on social media.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

By Hamzat Rasheed

