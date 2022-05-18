SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to latest Lagos ‘okada’ ban & crisis in Dei-Dei market Abuja

Nigerians are reacting to latest ban on commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, in six local government areas of Lagos state.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, banned the operations of Okada riders in Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island and Apapa.

In a special directive to the Commissioner of Police, Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) at the State House in Alausa, he said:

“After a critical review of our restriction on Okada activities in the first six Local Government Areas where we restricted them on February 1, 2020, we have seen that the menace has not abated.

“We are now directing a total ban on Okada activities across the highways and bridges within these six Local Government and their Local Council Development Areas, effective from June 1, 2022.”

See how Nigerians are reacting:

FLASH: Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu has announced the TOTAL BAN on Okada in some Local Governments in Lagos State, effective from June 1st 2022, The whole of IKEJA, SURULERE, ETI OSA, LAGOS MAINLAND, LAGOS ISLAND and APAPA Local Government Areas. #OkadaBan pic.twitter.com/fZH84bKh4B — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) May 18, 2022

Two years ago, you banned Okada. Today, you're banning the same Okada again. It is not as if you lifted the initial ban o. You basically re-banned something you have banned. Ijoba Banabasi. 😂🤣 — Demola Of Lagos 𓃵 (@OmoGbajaBiamila) May 18, 2022

Lagos State has announced TOTAL BAN OF OKADA in IKEJA, SURULERE, ETI OSA, LAGOS ISLAND AND APAPA. I think we can have small sanity and safety of lives . — Tosin #ENDSARS (@Dontee___) May 18, 2022

They ban okada every two years in lagos… the previous ones na banter not ban ? https://t.co/aR59iqCz1O — Emmy Richie 🏹 (@EmmyRichie_) May 18, 2022

Sanwo olu banning Okada in Apapa is a huge joke… Apapa wey no get road..the jokes tell themselves — Abiginwa (@Abiginwa1) May 18, 2022

In another rather unfortunate event, hell broke loose Wednesday in Dei-Dei, a suburb of Abuja as residents and marketers scrambled for their lives.

The cause of the ruckus has not yet been ascertained but Twitter sources confirmed that there was a clash ongoing in the building material market in the afternoon.

A source said the ruckus was caused as a result of the recklessness of a bike man who fell his passenger, an Igbo woman.

According to the source, the woman was crushed to death by an oncoming truck.

Multiple sources commented that there had been retaliatory attacks between hausa bike men and Igbo traders as the bike in question was burnt.

Buildings and shops have since been destroyed in the riot.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Happening right now in Dei Dei axis of Abuja💔 Please avoid the route if you can

Be safe🙏🏼pic.twitter.com/kDsAfw00qu — CLINTON (@Clinton_Brown_) May 18, 2022

Okada riders are a menace everywhere in Nigeria! From #Lekki to Dei Dei riots, they are d ones always causing mayhem! Any mentally unstable man will just pick up a bike & start endangering human lives! There should be some sort of rider regulation, both mentally and physically! — Ohigimetor Kevin 𓃵 (@OhisKevin) May 18, 2022

Dei Dei Abuja on Fire, Hausa Mob Vandalising Traders' Shops, Smashing Cars According to an eyewitness, "bike man riding recklessly had an accident and as the lady passenger fell, an incoming vehicle crushed her to death, and so mob now killed the okada guy and Hausa guys pic.twitter.com/3vMgtJFvKD — [email protected] (@StanlNwosu) May 18, 2022

Goods/properties worth millions set ablaze. I do not know the origin of the clash in Dei Dei Abuja, but this is extremely sad and heartbreaking 💔💔💔#AbujaTwitterCommunity y’all stay safe🙏🏼pic.twitter.com/XehONgwsCN — CLINTON (@Clinton_Brown_) May 18, 2022

Serious fight in dei dei, okada carry a woman and fall inside trailer, which he removed him self and bike.The woman head was crush by that trailer and d guy run, igbo trader was able to get him and he run away,they burnt his [email protected] @cnnbrk HAPPENING IN DEI DEI ABUJA. pic.twitter.com/zCSt0j58dQ — Onyima Oluchi (@oluchi_onyima) May 18, 2022

Another drama has gotten Nigerians reacting today as a supposedly fake Twitter account of Obi Cubana was seen promising to lend N10million to interested persons.

Some Nigerians fell for the parody account while others were quick to point out that the Nigerian entrepreneur and businessman who chairs the Cubana Group, never uses Twitter.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

If I loan you 10M to pay back 20M in 2 years, will you take it? — Obi Cubana (@Obi_Cubanaa) May 18, 2022

Odogwu!! Pls give me the 10M let me invest in my music, I'll pay back 25M next two years. I've been doing a lot of Afropop Music but i just embraced our Igbo culture to do this ogene vibe that is dropping on the 3rd of June.

I even gave you a shoutout at the end 🙌🏾. pic.twitter.com/w65QwSg134 — Godwin Jay Amaku (@itsgodwinjay) May 18, 2022

If given the above stated amount of money, It’s possible that one can give you not only 20m in 2years, but 30-50million. It’s just about making the right investment decision, and a lot of people lack the idea these days. Nigeria may prove difficult but it’s extremely possible. — Engaged2Dskreet (@Engaged2Dskreet) May 18, 2022

Una don start again.

Obi Cubana is not on Twitter. All these mother-effing scammers. Anyone who shows interest in this loan now might be asked to bring some money to activate the loan, and boom!

The person is SCAMMED! Y'ALL BE WISE!! — Fineside Chisom (@SideWeyFine) May 18, 2022

This isn’t obi cubana. So stop answering foolish questions. Does he have 1M sef? E wan loan 10M lol pic.twitter.com/SnmrLTSUpi — ᴋɪɴɢ ᴏғ ᴅ ᴢᴀɴɢᴀ 🦅 (@Mohoflagos2) May 18, 2022

