SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to latest Lagos ‘okada’ ban & crisis in Dei-Dei market Abuja

Published

14 mins ago

on

Lagos govt to move against motorcycle, tricycle operators

Nigerians are reacting to latest ban on commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, in six local government areas of Lagos state.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, banned the operations of Okada riders in Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island and Apapa.

In a special directive to the Commissioner of Police, Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) at the State House in Alausa, he said:

“After a critical review of our restriction on Okada activities in the first six Local Government Areas where we restricted them on February 1, 2020, we have seen that the menace has not abated.

“We are now directing a total ban on Okada activities across the highways and bridges within these six Local Government and their Local Council Development Areas, effective from June 1, 2022.”

See how Nigerians are reacting:

In another rather unfortunate event, hell broke loose Wednesday in Dei-Dei, a suburb of Abuja as residents and marketers scrambled for their lives.

The cause of the ruckus has not yet been ascertained but Twitter sources confirmed that there was a clash ongoing in the building material market in the afternoon.

A source said the ruckus was caused as a result of the recklessness of a bike man who fell his passenger, an Igbo woman.

According to the source, the woman was crushed to death by an oncoming truck.

Multiple sources commented that there had been retaliatory attacks between hausa bike men and Igbo traders as the bike in question was burnt.

Buildings and shops have since been destroyed in the riot.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Another drama has gotten Nigerians reacting today as a supposedly fake Twitter account of Obi Cubana was seen promising to lend N10million to interested persons.

Some Nigerians fell for the parody account while others were quick to point out that the Nigerian entrepreneur and businessman who chairs the Cubana Group, never uses Twitter.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

