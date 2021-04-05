 SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to Owerri prison break; Banky W & Adesua miscarriage story | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to Owerri prison break; Banky W & Adesua miscarriage story

Published

12 mins ago

on

Owerri, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu

The social media space was awash with reactions to the brewing tension in Owerri following reports that over 2,000 inmates from a correctional facility in the state had been freed by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Monday.

The gunmen were said to have attacked the Nigerian Prison headquarters in the state as well as a State Criminal Investigation Department of the State Police Command where they freed suspects and burnt vehicles parked in the premises.

The attack which reportedly lasted for about two hours had caused panic in the town as video footages shared on Twitter showed structures in some locations going up in flames.

Reacting to allegations by the Nigerian Police Command that the attack was carried out by operatives of the Eastern Security Network, Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu tweeted:

“If Miyetti Allah terror herdsmen and other murderous #fulani groups, including Boko Haram insurgents can be arrested, freed, rehabilitated by this neo-colonial Fulanised @NGRPresident, then no singly soul deserves to be in any prison in Nigeria. If you know, you know! #UGM”

Kanu’s tweet and the recent development in the state got the following reactions from Twitter users:

READ ALSO: SocialMediaTrends: “Boko Haram never claimed responsibility for missing NAF jet” Nigerians debate B’Haram viral video

Banky W And Adesua Etomi

Nollywood star, Adesua Etomi and her husband, Banky W have recounted their challenging conception journey as married couples in a video which has caused emotional stirs on social media.

The celebrity couple while speaking at a religious function revealed how they had lost their twins to miscarriage after undertaking IVF (In-Vitro Fertilization) and even contemplated surrogacy due to delay in conception.

“So we got pregnant and we got pregnant with twins” Adesua said

“We had gone for scans, we had seen the heartbeats. And then during a routine check-up, we went back to the hospital to have a scan and she [the doctor] was like, “Adesua, I’m looking for the heartbeat”.

The movie star recounted how she collapsed upon getting home from the hospital over the sad news as her husband described the period as a “very emotional time” for couple.

They however welcomed their first child in early 2021.

See reactions below:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

Investigations5 days ago

Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Sports2 days ago

13 states pass COVID-19 screening at National Sports Festival

At least 13 out of the 15 states presently in Benin, Edo State, for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF)...
AFCON 2019: Uganda coach tips Nigeria, Senegal & Morocco as favourites AFCON 2019: Uganda coach tips Nigeria, Senegal & Morocco as favourites
Sports4 days ago

Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Sports5 days ago

Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup

The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Sports5 days ago

Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters

Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Sports5 days ago

Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal...

Latest Tech News

Latest8 hours ago

Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...
Tech2 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...
Latest3 days ago

She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...
Latest4 days ago

Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Amid Republican discord, Trump insists he’s going to stay in politics Amid Republican discord, Trump insists he’s going to stay in politics
Latest5 days ago

Donald Trump launches website after social media ban

Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Latest5 days ago

Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...