SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to Owerri prison break; Banky W & Adesua miscarriage story | Ripples Nigeria

The social media space was awash with reactions to the brewing tension in Owerri following reports that over 2,000 inmates from a correctional facility in the state had been freed by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Monday.

The gunmen were said to have attacked the Nigerian Prison headquarters in the state as well as a State Criminal Investigation Department of the State Police Command where they freed suspects and burnt vehicles parked in the premises.

The attack which reportedly lasted for about two hours had caused panic in the town as video footages shared on Twitter showed structures in some locations going up in flames.

Reacting to allegations by the Nigerian Police Command that the attack was carried out by operatives of the Eastern Security Network, Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu tweeted:

“If Miyetti Allah terror herdsmen and other murderous #fulani groups, including Boko Haram insurgents can be arrested, freed, rehabilitated by this neo-colonial Fulanised @NGRPresident, then no singly soul deserves to be in any prison in Nigeria. If you know, you know! #UGM”

Kanu’s tweet and the recent development in the state got the following reactions from Twitter users:

Video: Violent escalations in South East Nigeria continues. @ConnectOnitsha is reporting that "About 3 to 4 Army Trucks at ukwu Orji were burnt down along onitsha/ owerri road by gun men.' https://t.co/NGZpKTRLIr pic.twitter.com/5WKJdSl5bd — Káyọ̀dé Ògúndámisí (@ogundamisi) April 5, 2021

Almost a week since Danladi Umar, tried to stoke ethnic crisis. There’s been no retraction nor apology. Owerri & Orlu became flashpoints of violence, for obvious reason; the illegitimacy of Hope Uzodinma. I wish Fulanis, Arewa, can maintain the IPOB outrage on their son, Buhari. — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) April 5, 2021

Army Barracks (Obinze) 15 mins to Police HQ and Prisons Airforce base (Naze, Owerri) 5 mins to Police HQ Yet Police HQ and Prisons were attacked successful and prisoners set free. Ok — Uncle Mark™ (@iamUncleMark) April 5, 2021

Breaking of the Owerri prison is a very bad sign a of brewing anarchy ahead of us. How the docile Southeast Governors are trusting on the Aso Rock to provide adequate security is still a mystery. Where is your Community Police??? — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) April 5, 2021

And there was no life lost on the side of the prison wardens in the alleged recent attack in a prison on owerri🤔 The government conspired and executed this prison break in owerri! — Neche (@Neche201) April 5, 2021

In 2009, Boko Haram broke into a prison in Maiduguri and freed the inmates. The action heralded the beginning of the end of peace as we knew it in the North East. In 2021, gunmen broke into a prison in Owerri. Dear South East, learn from the North East. Biafra. IPOB. ESN. — Jack Vince (@Jack_Vince77) April 5, 2021

Doctors are on strike in Nigeria, while President of Nigeria is in London for medical check-up. NAF jet crashed, no word from Buhari. Jailbreak in Owerri, no word from Buhari yet. If they ever tell the story of Buhari truthfully in the future, people go dey talk say na lie. — UNCLE AJ (@UNCLE_AJALA) April 5, 2021

He is HOPING that they react in their usual brain dead Lekki Massacre-style way. Because if they dare try it, not only will the southeast go up in flames, but the state will have to divert military resources from the northeast, basically ceding territory to BH/ISWAP… — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) April 5, 2021

I warned about Nnamdi Kanu and his operations but una anger for what @MBuhari has been doing blinded your sense of reasoning . Now see what's happening now ? When you stare into the abyss , be mindful because the abyss will stare back into you . E don begin oh — Nimrod (@GhenhisKhan) April 5, 2021

I am not a big fan of Obasanjo but Nnamdi Kanu wouldn't have attempted a tenth of what he is presently doing under his watch. We have a president who, in trying to be a statesman, communicates a weakness that now emboldens mad people. — Olufemi Adebimpe (@femiadebimpe) April 5, 2021

If Miyetti Allah terror herdsmen & other murderous #Fulani groups, including Boko Haram insurgents can be arrested, freed and rehabilitated by this neo-colonial Fulanised @NGRPresident, then no single soul deserves to be in any prison in Nigeria. If you know you know! #UGM — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) April 5, 2021

Banky W And Adesua Etomi

Nollywood star, Adesua Etomi and her husband, Banky W have recounted their challenging conception journey as married couples in a video which has caused emotional stirs on social media.

The celebrity couple while speaking at a religious function revealed how they had lost their twins to miscarriage after undertaking IVF (In-Vitro Fertilization) and even contemplated surrogacy due to delay in conception.

“So we got pregnant and we got pregnant with twins” Adesua said

“We had gone for scans, we had seen the heartbeats. And then during a routine check-up, we went back to the hospital to have a scan and she [the doctor] was like, “Adesua, I’m looking for the heartbeat”.

The movie star recounted how she collapsed upon getting home from the hospital over the sad news as her husband described the period as a “very emotional time” for couple.

They however welcomed their first child in early 2021.

See reactions below:

Adesua Etomi and Banky W share their story about the journey towards having a child. They revealed they were pregnant with twins 🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/JFfUEu5hmW — Laila Ijeoma | Lailasnews.com (@LailaIjeoma) April 5, 2021

Banky and Adesua are certainly an inspiration to many. The way they control which information gets out to the public or remains private is simply amazing. I pray their marriage continues to blossom. — #BookOfAHundredRhymes (@ChumaNnoli) April 5, 2021

Adesua and Banky went through it but God is faithful. If you were online trolling them hope you know where your punishment is right? People are struggling with real life situations, you have no idea but you decide to poke your nose where it doesn’t belong. — Okorite The Sassiest 😋😋 (@GeorgeOkorite) April 5, 2021

I saw Banky and Adesuwa’s testimony and I legit cried. What God cannot do really doesn’t exist 😍❤️🙏🏾 — ✨✨TheTaiwo69 (@Thetaiwo69) April 5, 2021

