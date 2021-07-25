SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to release of 28 abducted students of Bethel Baptist school

The reported release of 28 of 118 abducted students of Bethel Baptist Secondary School in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state has stired mixed reactions across social media platforms in Nigeria.

The students were reportedly found inside the Tsoho Gaga forest in Chikun Local Government area in the early hours of Sunday.

Images and video footages which came to the fore following the event showed the emotional reunion between freed pupils and their parents while others whose wards were still in custody looked on in distress.

It is unclear whether the bandits released them for a ransom or they were rescued by security operatives.

The Director of Publications, Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), Reverend Ijaola Adelokoji, however assured that there would be a press conference to confirm the development, according to reports.

Recall that 121 boarding students of Bethel Baptist Secondary School were kidnapped by bandits from their hostel on July 8.

Three of the students were reportedly rescued by police operatives at a location in Chikun Local Government Area of the state and were taken to a police medical facility for medical checks. One was also released by the bandits on health grounds.

The bandits were said to have demanded a N60million ransom for the release of the students.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: ‘It’s business & politics for Oyedepo’ – Nigerians react to Bishop’s reasons for sacking pastors

Nigerians are decrying the kidnapping menace prevalent in the country as well as the Kaduna Government’s position on the payment of ransom to bandits. Others are however ‘thanking God’ for the safe return of the 28.

See reactions below:

Join the conversation

Opinions