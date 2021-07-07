SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to ruling on Adeosun certificate saga, Davido’s tribute to Obama DMW

The ruling of a Federal High Court in Abuja on the certificate forgery case of former Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun on Wednesday sparked heated debates online.

The Court, in its judgement, cleared Adeosun of her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate fraud case which resulted in her resignation in 2018, without prosecuting her for the act.

The judge, Justice Taiwo Oladipupo Taiwo in his ruling held that the Constitution does not require her to present her first degree certificate or any other document, including the NYSC certificate, to hold any ministerial position or vie for any elective office in the country.

Mr Taiwo also stated that Adeosun, who graduated from a university in the United Kingdom at 22 in 1986 was a British citizen, hence was unqualified to participate in the scheme.

The judge added that upon her return to Nigeria, Adeosun became a citizen at over 30-years-old and was no longer eligible to participate in the scheme.

Recall that Ripples Nigeria reported how Ms. Adeosun allegedly forged an exemption certificate, many years after graduation which she presented as a substitute for a passing-out certificate from the mandatory one-year service scheme. This claim, the scheme has since denied.

Ms. Adeosun has however taken to her social media page to celebrate the court ruling, calling it a “vindication after a very traumatic spell”, but Nigerians, unimpressed with the judgement have faulted the court for failing to address Adeosun’s actual case of certificate forgery.

Here are some reactions we gathered:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians urge Atiku to shelve 2023 plans after Southern Govs’ call for power shift

Davido

Fans of Nigerian singer, Davido reacted to an emotional tribute he penned to his late friend and partner, Habeeb Uthman, fondly called Obama DMW 44 who passed on June 29 after suffering heart failure.

The singer who had been off the spotlight for many days to mourn his friend, broke his silence on Wednesday with a tribute on social media.

The popstar in his tribute described the pain he felt as unexplainable, lamenting why Uthman, who was more than an elder brother and protector to him had to leave at the time he did.

Davido wrote: “This is by far the hardest thing I’ve had to write. Hurt, broken, sad, and lost. For the first time in my life, I am EXTREMELY confused. The pain is one I cannot explain. 44 was more than an elder brother to me, he was a protector. Someone that literally just always made me smile no matter the issue, problems I had.

“His response was always “Don’t worry, I’ll talk to them”, “Don’t worry I’ll sort it out”, “Don’t worry I’ll give them something”. I would never believe in a million years I will be writing a tribute like this to someone so dear to me this soon.

“All my life it’s been “David you’re strong, David you’re strong”. 44 I won’t lie to you, this time around, this one WEAK ME!! I miss you so much 44.

“You became so peaceful. You found peace and purpose, a true generational influence. I cannot even begin to count the amount of people you helped, artistes you brought to me, people you brought together in nothing but love and brotherhood. Actors, artistes, influencers all. God!

“44 I swear you will never be forgotten. Up until now I cannot believe this is real, I don’t even know what I’m writing, I’m just writing. I’m just confused.

“This has been such a haunting week for all of us. All of us, me, his family, his son, his daughter, his brothers, his friends, a whole brotherhood; God give us all the strength. This isn’t even about me, it’s about all of us, and all the amazing plans and vision you had.

“It is hard getting by without you, my backbone is truly gone but I won’t stop making you proud. I promise to continue to take this thing we started together, to the ends of the earth. I promise to continue dominating the world.”

Fans have since sent encouraging words and prayers to the music star as he faces yet another trying time.

Join the conversation

Opinions