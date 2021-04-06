SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to sack of IGP Adamu | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to sack of IGP Adamu
The sack of the now former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu on Tuesday by President Muhammadu Buhari was received with shock by Nigerians and has elicited mixed reactions across social media platforms.
Adamu whose tenure as IGP was extended by three months was sacked while on operational visit to Imo State where tension had erupted earlier on Monday.
The former IGP had during his visit to the scene ordered operatives to deal ruthlessly with members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group, following attacks on police stations and a correctional facility where close to 2000 inmates and some suspects were reportedly freed by unknown gunmen.
Adamu would be replaced by his Deputy, Usman Baba as Acting Inspector General of Police with immediate effect, the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi disclosed in Abuja on Tuesday.
Some Nigerians have faulted Adamu’s short-lived three months extension slated to elapse on May 3 and have queried the reason behind his sudden sack.
Others however opined that the president’s move to sack the IGP was long overdue.
See reactions below:
Adamu gave his last order, and they gave him his own last order. Inside life. 😑😆
— Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) April 6, 2021
Buhari do Adamu strong thing o! Make dem remove u without u knowing. 😂
— SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) April 6, 2021
Imagine being blocked while typing a message on WhatsApp. E go just be like Adamu. Sorry, I meant rapture.
— Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) April 6, 2021
Goodbye Adamu,rest well and regain your lost weight.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) April 6, 2021
They extended Adamu’s tenure only to fire him on the road?
— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) April 6, 2021
Loool, this Twitter people will not kill someone. So Adamu, I learnt, was sacked on his way to Imo state and some people are complaining about the way he was sacked….lol. Come, weren't you guys in coma borne out of wailing when his tenure was extended? This one pass ment ooo.
— John Oyesile, MPSN (@OyesileJohn) April 6, 2021
Adamu you and unknown gunmen still have unfinished business, you must finish what you started 😂 pic.twitter.com/uZ3B3NLHlY
— Amaka Ike (@Real_AmakaIke) April 6, 2021
They're not even hiding it anymore as to who's in charge of the Cabal. Yes it does matter that the IGP is replaced while the President is away. In any case Adamu has been holding that post in total illegality since February, so they could have waited for Buhari's return next week
— Fatima Adu (First Lady™|| أميرة المملكة الوسطى) (@NaijaGoBeta1) April 6, 2021
When Adamu is serious and ready to fight ESN and IPOB, them come sack am For road to imo, Adamu will be like ooooooouhmmm Bubu i never finish na..
— Djkelexray (@Djkelexray1) April 6, 2021
New IGP in town. But nothing will change.
— Óbóñg Èmem (@dedonnse) April 6, 2021
Buhari has fired a man with six packs(Adamu) and replaced him with a pot bellied man (Alkali Usman Baba)😂 😂Una Don see am? Na big belle dey reign now 😂 YahayaBello Adamu North Alkali IPOB Imo ImoPrisonBreak pic.twitter.com/9XIcw0PEIU
— Shehu Usman Danfodio D1st (@DanfodioD1st) April 6, 2021
