SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to sack of IGP Adamu | Ripples Nigeria

 SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to sack of IGP Adamu
SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to sack of IGP Adamu

Published

3 mins ago

on

The sack of the now former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu on Tuesday by President Muhammadu Buhari was received with shock by Nigerians and has elicited mixed reactions across social media platforms.

Adamu whose tenure as IGP was extended by three months was sacked while on operational visit to Imo State where tension had erupted earlier on Monday.

The former IGP had during his visit to the scene ordered operatives to deal ruthlessly with members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group, following attacks on police stations and a correctional facility where close to 2000 inmates and some suspects were reportedly freed by unknown gunmen.

Adamu would be replaced by his Deputy, Usman Baba as Acting Inspector General of Police with immediate effect, the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi disclosed in Abuja on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to Owerri prison break; Banky W & Adesua miscarriage story

Some Nigerians have faulted Adamu’s short-lived three months extension slated to elapse on May 3 and have queried the reason behind his sudden sack.

Others however opined that the president’s move to sack the IGP was long overdue.

See reactions below:

