SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Tinubu’s return & Air Peace’s offer to lift Nigerian students from Sudan

4 mins ago

Air Peace boss, Allen Onyema, indicted for alleged $20m bank fraud in US

Nigerians on social media have been talkin since Allen Onyema, chairman of Air Peace, stated that the airline was willing to transport Nigerians stuck in Sudan without charge as intense conflict rages on in Khartoum.

The development stirred up social media as Air Peace offered to lift Nigerians who have become stranded in Sudan, free of charge.

Countries including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Canada, among others, have evacuated their citizens owing to safety concerns during the devastating battle that has claimed at least 400 lives.

However, many Nigerians, particularly students, are stranded in the war-torn country and have criticized the Federal Government’s unwillingness to help them.

Many Nigerians took to social media to respond to the goodwill expressed by Mr. Onyema.

Jagaban is back

In another trending event, Nigeria’s President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to the country after over a month away in Europe.

Following a month-long holiday in Paris, France, Tinubu, on Monday expressed his satisfaction to be back home and ready to take on the responsibility of government.

The victor of the presidential election on February 25, 2023, came at the waiting hands of a boisterous crowd of party officials, members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC), governors, members of the National Assembly, and well-wishers.

The arrival was however not without reactions as some eye-bird Nigerians rumored about the health of the President-Elect.

…By Hamsat Rashid

