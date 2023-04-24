SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Tinubu’s return & Air Peace’s offer to lift Nigerian students from Sudan

Nigerians on social media have been talkin since Allen Onyema, chairman of Air Peace, stated that the airline was willing to transport Nigerians stuck in Sudan without charge as intense conflict rages on in Khartoum.

The development stirred up social media as Air Peace offered to lift Nigerians who have become stranded in Sudan, free of charge.

Countries including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Canada, among others, have evacuated their citizens owing to safety concerns during the devastating battle that has claimed at least 400 lives.

However, many Nigerians, particularly students, are stranded in the war-torn country and have criticized the Federal Government’s unwillingness to help them.

Many Nigerians took to social media to respond to the goodwill expressed by Mr. Onyema.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Imagine next time THERES a Xenophobia Riot against Nigerians in SouthAfrica and AirPeace went there and picked up only his fellow Igbos. 😢💔 This thing you people are encouraging today will have very Far Reaching Consequences. Continue.👍🏽 — SizZzle. 😎🇳🇬 (@n6oflife6) April 20, 2023

If you are in Sudan and you intend to enter Airpeace to come back to Nigeria I will advise you not to. It is owned by an Igboman. Hohehehe😁 — Abdulraheem Muh'd (@AbRaheemmuhd) April 24, 2023

All those private and commercial airplanes belonging to wealthy northerners but it’s AirPeace owned by an “Nyamiri” that’s ready to enter into Khartoum-Sudan to evacuate stranded Nigerians. 2027 will soon be here for our politicians to use tribalism as political tool again. — TUNA 🦁 EKUN (@TundeSmilez) April 24, 2023

Chief Allen Onyema, Chairman of AirPeace has offered to come to the rescue of Nigerians in Sudan by evacuating them using his commercial airplanes FREE OF CHARGE. He did the same thing during the xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa. WHAT A MAN 🫡🫡🫡 — Sheikh Chukwudi Ibn Analo (@SheikhAnalo) April 24, 2023

A praiseworthy gesture from Airpeace airline. They rendered free offer to evacuate the stranded Nigerians in Sudan. This airline is owned by a southerner—Allen Ifechukwu, he put all differences aside & chose to be a Nigerian. I’m optimistic, Nigeria will be a better place. — JayB 🇦🇷 (@jibreelKhalil) April 24, 2023

Jagaban is back

In another trending event, Nigeria’s President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to the country after over a month away in Europe.

Following a month-long holiday in Paris, France, Tinubu, on Monday expressed his satisfaction to be back home and ready to take on the responsibility of government.

The victor of the presidential election on February 25, 2023, came at the waiting hands of a boisterous crowd of party officials, members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC), governors, members of the National Assembly, and well-wishers.

The arrival was however not without reactions as some eye-bird Nigerians rumored about the health of the President-Elect.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Look at the natural love Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is receiving from patriotic Nigerians!!! I Stan Jagaban!!

The best pic.twitter.com/49Sy5ktUL9 — David Offor (@DavidsOffor) April 24, 2023

Take a closer look at Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's arm, you'll see a PICC line there. This man is sick, he's supposed to be resting, and receiving treatments. May affliction not rise again in Nigeria Obidients| Jagaban| Rest in Peace| Abuja| Adamu| Erica| Hausa| Agbado|… pic.twitter.com/fMpZl0yw70 — Alákòwé (@alakowee) April 24, 2023

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a presidential escalade, being escorted by DSS officials out of the airport!! This is a full presidential protocol!!

President Elect no be beans pic.twitter.com/LAsTDZHDRu — David Offor (@DavidsOffor) April 24, 2023

Bad news to some, good news to many, the President-elect is in town… Welcome back H.E Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT pic.twitter.com/RxBbsTIMMr — Oluwayemisi L. Ajayi (@Yemi__Ajayi) April 24, 2023

Facts don't lie, I had to rewatch the video again and INEC's President Select personally confirmed he is truly sick and have been on Treatment in France… Welcome Back sir, You can now return our Mandate

Credits: @PIDOMNIGERIA

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Rest in peace Abuja Ruth pic.twitter.com/z2WvlSV4QT — Emuh of Abuja (@9ja_Loudspeaker) April 24, 2023

I am grateful to God that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu came back to Nigeria looking younger and refreshed. Nigerians can't wait to see him in court. — Obinna Nwosu (@obi_Nwosu) April 24, 2023

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu while you were away, somebody UNKNOWINGLY broke the law and was detained 🤣🤣 — Oluwatosin Ronke (@tosino52) April 24, 2023

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu addressing supporters. He said ‘Allow me rest, eat Amala and sleep’ Work will commence tommorow .#TinubuOyoyo#RoadToVilla pic.twitter.com/OnWfuRCUja — Jamiu Julius Adébáyò (@AlwaysJayjam) April 24, 2023

See, If not Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu then who ?. The love is massive here, Welcome back home Daddy. pic.twitter.com/lw9lzNiSkA — Babangida Buharist🇳🇬™️ (@jarmari01) April 24, 2023

Raise up your hand if you use PICC line for medication. pic.twitter.com/ig4kAUAAAm — One Gun General™🇸🇦🇳🇬 (@emmy4life02) April 24, 2023

VAR Update!!!

(What Does Tinubu Have Under His Arm On His Return To Nigeria?) It's called a Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC) Line. What's it used for?

Should we be worried?

I will explain.#OdogwuTakes. pic.twitter.com/alTs8BROgG — SportsDokita (Odogwu ☝️) (@Sports_Doctor2) April 24, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

