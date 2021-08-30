News
SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to viral video of Imam blasting Buhari over insecurity
A sermon by the Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Mosque, Sheikh Nuru Khalid has stired reactions from many Nigerians on social media.
The cleric in his fiery sermon slammed President Muhammadu Buhari, calling him a failure for allegedly allowing bandits freely terrorize Nigerians under his watch.
He noted that no one else was to be blamed for the disturbing rise in insecurity except the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The Imam in the trending video was quoted as saying, “I want to believe that we have all failed. I failed as an Imam to teach you that life is sacred. You all failed as parents to teach your children that killing is bad. Our community leaders failed, our politicians failed, our governors failed.
“Especially His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you have failed us. If there is no Nigerian to tell you, I will take the responsibility of telling you and I will take the responsibility of the consequences because the life and property of Nigerians is above all.
“Let me tell you Mr President, under your watch, bandits are taxing Nigerians. Is that the provision of the Constitution of Nigeria?”
The Imam further swore that Allah (God) would deal with Buhari if Nigeria was not returned “united and without bandits”.
The Islamic cleric joins the likes of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah; President, Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), The most Revd. Benebo Fubara Manuel; and a host of others who have outrightly condemned the Buhari government following the country’s daunting insecurity challenges.
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to attack on Defence Academy, hail ‘celebrity gangster’ Jim Iyke
See reactions from Nigerians below:
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...