SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to viral video of Imam blasting Buhari over insecurity

A sermon by the Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Mosque, Sheikh Nuru Khalid has stired reactions from many Nigerians on social media.

The cleric in his fiery sermon slammed President Muhammadu Buhari, calling him a failure for allegedly allowing bandits freely terrorize Nigerians under his watch.

He noted that no one else was to be blamed for the disturbing rise in insecurity except the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Imam in the trending video was quoted as saying, “I want to believe that we have all failed. I failed as an Imam to teach you that life is sacred. You all failed as parents to teach your children that killing is bad. Our community leaders failed, our politicians failed, our governors failed.

“Especially His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you have failed us. If there is no Nigerian to tell you, I will take the responsibility of telling you and I will take the responsibility of the consequences because the life and property of Nigerians is above all.

“Let me tell you Mr President, under your watch, bandits are taxing Nigerians. Is that the provision of the Constitution of Nigeria?”

The Imam further swore that Allah (God) would deal with Buhari if Nigeria was not returned “united and without bandits”.

The Islamic cleric joins the likes of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah; President, Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), The most Revd. Benebo Fubara Manuel; and a host of others who have outrightly condemned the Buhari government following the country’s daunting insecurity challenges.

