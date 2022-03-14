SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to Wike, Obaseki feud, fault Kyari’s wife for ‘acting wrong script’

The war of words between Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki has left Nigerian social media users with divergent views.

The two governors had on Monday resorted to bants over internal party squabbles.

Obaseki, while responding to Wike’s outburst on his deputy, Philip Shaibu over concerns he (Shaibu) raised about how they were being treated in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) since their defection to the party, warned Wike not to cause a disruption in the party while maintaining that all members under the platform of the PDP were equal.

Wike however, fired back, saying they were both not on the same level in the aspect of party politics.

Speaking on Monday at the inauguration of the Community Secondary School Omuanwa, in Rivers State, Wike maintained that he had more stake in the PDP than Obaseki and challenged him (Obaseki) to point out one thing he had done for the party.

The Rivers governor further accused Obaseki of being a “serial betrayal” and an ingrate.

He also apologized to a former Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, who he claimed had earlier warned him about Obaseki.

The development has caused many to pitch their tents on either side of the ‘warring’ divide.

While some have described Wike as an absolutist and uncouth, others advised Obaseki to regard Wike’s political influence in the PDP, as acting otherwise would mean biting the fingers that fed him to office for a second term in 2020.

Abba Kyari’s wife

Nigerians on social media have also reacted with zero remorse to the viral video of Mrs Ramatu Kyari, wife of suspended police officer, Abba Kyari who slumped shortly after the Federal High Court in Abuja adjourned Kyari’s bail application until March 28.

Justice Emeka Nwite had ordered Mr Kyari and other police officers seeking bail to be remanded in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) pending the determination of the court on the matter.

But the middle aged woman fell on the floor as armed operatives of the NDLEA led Kyari out of the court.

She was later assisted with the aid of families and friends out of the courtroom.

Meanwhile, the NDLEA has traced the alleged sum of N4.2bn to the separate bank accounts of the former Commander of the Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari; as well as his deputy, ACP Sunday Ubua.

Here’s how Nigerians reacted:

