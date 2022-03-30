SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to World Cup miss & death of Dr. Chinelo in Abuja-Kaduna train

The social media space on Tuesday was a symphony of emotions in the light of the Super Eagles’ 1-1 draw to Ghana in the second-leg of their World Cup playoff, as well as the death of a young medical doctor, Miss Chinelo Nwando Megafu, who was onboard the attacked Abuja-Kaduna train.

The West African rivals met again at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, after the first encounter ended in a stalemate.

Ghana captain, Thomas Partey gave the Ghanians the lead before Super Eagles Captain, William Troost-Ekong stepped up to score the equaliser after VAR awarded a penalty for a foul on Ademola Lookman.

The second half was goalless and the result earned the Black Stars the ticket to the 2022 World Cup games on away goals rule.

The aftermath has since stirred anger and disappointment from Nigerians across the social media space, many of whom had considered the “Jollof Derby” an opportunity to end the Jollof ‘rivaly’ once and for all.

Viral footages also showed fans resorting to violence at the stadium following the disappointing outcome of the match.

Meanwhile, many have attributed the monumental loss to a number of reasons, with some dishing Nigerian coach, Augustine Eguavoen, a larger chunk of the blame.

Others also thought the country was unfit to proceed to the World Cup until it had addressed its security issues.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported how terrorists on Monday night attacked a train on the Abuja-Kaduna rail tracks and harming some of the passengers.

The attack had resulted in the death of an overseas-bound medical doctor, Chinelo Megafu who was shot by the assailants.

Miss Megafu announced her ordeal via a twitter post: “I’m in the train. I have been shot. Please pray for me.” before she died.

