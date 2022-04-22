SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians remember foremost indigenous rapper, Da Grin,12 yrs after

Today (Friday), the 22nd day of April is exactly 12 years since the demise of a promising indigenous rapper, Oladapo Olaonipekun, popularly known as Da Grin.

The 25-year-old singer rammed his newly acquired Nissan Maxima into a stationary truck in front of Alakara Police Station in Mushin, Lagos on the 14th of April 2010.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment but lost the battle after eight days in coma.

The fast-rising rapper had hit singles like Pon pon pon, Ghetto Dream, and Thank God, among many others.

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to remember the good works of the artist.

See how Nigerians are reacting to the death anniversary of Da Grin:

12 years ago today, the music industry lost one of it's finest rappers, Dagrin 💔 pic.twitter.com/cS3MtZC3bu — Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) April 22, 2022

12 years today, our very own Dagrin 😢 Retweet if you still remember him 🔄 🙏 Neves Gbagada Express iPhone 7 Ebuka #wizkid https://t.co/gqwsrUznon pic.twitter.com/FufO7Jlp0l — Temidayo of Oyo 𓃵 (@Temidayoofoyo) April 22, 2022

Today marks it exactly 12years the Nigerian Iconic musician and songwriter was announced dead. Forever in our heart 💕. Rest In Peace Dagrin. Adesua | Chioma | APC presidential | iPhone 7| Jonathan | pic.twitter.com/3fzrpp4Ph3 — xperience💫🇳🇬 (@Popoolavictor6) April 22, 2022

How do you convince the upcoming generations that education is the key to success when we are surrounded by poor graduates and rich criminals? – Dagrin 12years now since Nigeria music industry lost one of her finest rapper Dagrin, gone but not forgotten.🕊 pic.twitter.com/A8QaCr3l9H — Abayomi⑦ (@iamabayorr) April 22, 2022

By Hamzat Rasheed

