News
SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians remember foremost indigenous rapper, Da Grin,12 yrs after
Today (Friday), the 22nd day of April is exactly 12 years since the demise of a promising indigenous rapper, Oladapo Olaonipekun, popularly known as Da Grin.
The 25-year-old singer rammed his newly acquired Nissan Maxima into a stationary truck in front of Alakara Police Station in Mushin, Lagos on the 14th of April 2010.
He was rushed to hospital for treatment but lost the battle after eight days in coma.
The fast-rising rapper had hit singles like Pon pon pon, Ghetto Dream, and Thank God, among many others.
Many Nigerians have taken to social media to remember the good works of the artist.
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians mourn train attack victim, Chinelo Megafu, as she’s laid to rest
See how Nigerians are reacting to the death anniversary of Da Grin:
12 years ago today, the music industry lost one of it's finest rappers, Dagrin 💔 pic.twitter.com/cS3MtZC3bu
— Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) April 22, 2022
12 years today, our very own Dagrin 😢
Retweet if you still remember him 🔄 🙏
Neves Gbagada Express iPhone 7 Ebuka #wizkid https://t.co/gqwsrUznon pic.twitter.com/FufO7Jlp0l
— Temidayo of Oyo 𓃵 (@Temidayoofoyo) April 22, 2022
GREEN DAY 💚
Rip Dagrin. pic.twitter.com/a3JB00TXEQ
— Rozapepper 😈🥃 (@Rozapepper01) April 22, 2022
Today marks it exactly 12years the Nigerian Iconic musician and songwriter was announced dead.
Forever in our heart 💕. Rest In Peace Dagrin.
Adesua | Chioma | APC presidential | iPhone 7| Jonathan | pic.twitter.com/3fzrpp4Ph3
— xperience💫🇳🇬 (@Popoolavictor6) April 22, 2022
How do you convince the upcoming generations that education is the key to success when we are surrounded by poor graduates and rich criminals? – Dagrin
12years now since Nigeria music industry lost one of her finest rapper Dagrin, gone but not forgotten.🕊 pic.twitter.com/A8QaCr3l9H
— Abayomi⑦ (@iamabayorr) April 22, 2022
By Hamzat Rasheed
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...