Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians remember foremost indigenous rapper, Da Grin,12 yrs after

Published

32 mins ago

on

Today (Friday), the 22nd day of April is exactly 12 years since the demise of a promising indigenous rapper, Oladapo Olaonipekun, popularly known as Da Grin.

The 25-year-old singer rammed his newly acquired Nissan Maxima into a stationary truck in front of Alakara Police Station in Mushin, Lagos on the 14th of April 2010.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment but lost the battle after eight days in coma.

The fast-rising rapper had hit singles like Pon pon pon, Ghetto Dream, and Thank God, among many others.

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to remember the good works of the artist.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians mourn train attack victim, Chinelo Megafu, as she’s laid to rest

See how Nigerians are reacting to the death anniversary of Da Grin:

By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

4 × two =

Investigations

Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
Investigations1 month ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations3 months ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations4 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...