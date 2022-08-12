Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians remember Sam Okwaraji, react to Femi Kuti’s ‘zombie’ jibe at Peter Obi’s fans

2 hours ago

Samuel Okwaraji

Nigerians have been reacting to a trending report of Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Femi Kuti referring to supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi as ‘zombies’.

The comment has since generated heated controversies as those who were against Peter Obi’s candidature as a presidential flagbearer took it as an opportunity to score a point.

At a season when all supporters were looking for points to boo and woo other supporters, the comment seemed to have not favored Peter Obi.

However, in a later report, the Afrobeat singer said that his words were taken out of context.

He stressed that he did not like the term ‘Obidient’ but he was not against Peter Obi vying for the apex executive post in Nigeria.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Sam Okwaraji

Today 12th of August marks exactly 33 years since the illustrious professional Super Eagles player, Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji died.

The qualified lawyer who had a masters in international law from the Pontifical Lateran University of Rome collapsed and died of congestive heart failure in the 77th minute of a World Cup qualification match against Angola at the Lagos National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos State.

Nigerians have since taken to social media to eulogize the Imo state indigene.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

