SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians remember Sam Okwaraji, react to Femi Kuti’s ‘zombie’ jibe at Peter Obi’s fans

Nigerians have been reacting to a trending report of Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Femi Kuti referring to supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi as ‘zombies’.

The comment has since generated heated controversies as those who were against Peter Obi’s candidature as a presidential flagbearer took it as an opportunity to score a point.

At a season when all supporters were looking for points to boo and woo other supporters, the comment seemed to have not favored Peter Obi.

However, in a later report, the Afrobeat singer said that his words were taken out of context.

He stressed that he did not like the term ‘Obidient’ but he was not against Peter Obi vying for the apex executive post in Nigeria.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

I’m too angry to be ‘Obidient’ – Femi Kuti on attacking Peter Obi supporters. Eyes go soon clear. — Qudus Akanbi Eleyi. (@Qdpaper2) August 12, 2022

You are such liars.

Of what benefit is it to the people when you take my words out of context like this?

I said I’m too angry at my age to be obedient. Expressing I do not like the ‘term’

But if Peter Obi wins and actually changes the country better for all of us. https://t.co/4FXqB89mx5 — Femi Anikulapo-Kuti (@Femiakuti) August 11, 2022

Shoki baba, I watched your interview and that is exactly what you said – that you're too angry to align with the term, but will continue in your usual constructive criticism if he wins and doesn't perform or if he does, better for all of us. You shall live long baba. ✊🏽 — Sōlá Béjīdé 🦋 (@Biz_Solutioneer) August 11, 2022

OBIDIENT is infact the opposite of Zombie. Obidient means "No to the status quo", of corruption, nepotism, cronyism, ineptitude, plundering of of the people's common wealth, the list goes on. OBIDIENTS are not zombies but rather the opposite!! Tell Femi Kuti this. — Liongang (@Liongang5) August 12, 2022

Femi Kuti is lying. He actually called Obi supporters Zombies. It’s on video. — Mgbadike 1 Of Enugu (@MaziGomez_) August 12, 2022

Femi Kuti could have lied about something he said like 5 times if there was no video evidence — Ayobami (@dondekojo) August 12, 2022

“You know what obidience means? Stand up, sit down, sit there — zombie.”

Femi Kuti — APC ADVOCATE (@Harmoured) August 12, 2022

Femi Kuti didn't refer to Obidients as "zombies". He simply stated that he's angry at the state of the nation, and even goes on to state that if Peter Obi wins and does well, it would be better for us all. Before going in all guns blazing, try to read and understand first. — Sir Dave Olaitan🇬🇧🦍 (@dave_olaitan) August 12, 2022

Femi Kuti trying to question Peter Obi's integrity because he was Atiku's VP in 2019 is like questioning Fela's activism and stance with the people because he hung out with criminals, outlaws and people with questionable characters while he was still alive — ThePower (@Geepeeoflife) August 12, 2022

Sam Okwaraji

Today 12th of August marks exactly 33 years since the illustrious professional Super Eagles player, Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji died.

The qualified lawyer who had a masters in international law from the Pontifical Lateran University of Rome collapsed and died of congestive heart failure in the 77th minute of a World Cup qualification match against Angola at the Lagos National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos State.

Nigerians have since taken to social media to eulogize the Imo state indigene.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Today I remember Sam Okwaraji,true hero! pic.twitter.com/aWS4hTELgH — oseni rufai (@ruffydfire) August 12, 2022

Sam Okwaraji is truly an Usual Hero. Can't forget your death. Thanks to Okwuluora Ndi Igbo for this.

P/s celebrate HIM@ChimarokeNamani

Innoson Enugu South South Gtbank El Rufai #Obidatti2023 Tambuwal Obasanjo Igbos Delta State Labour Party Chi Chi Yusuf Soludo Deji pic.twitter.com/arHJr2kUOb — Dr Great O. E Otuu (@Dr_greatotuu) August 12, 2022

Sam Okwaraji appreciation tweet. A footballing legend and Nigerian Hero. Gave his life playing for the country!! pic.twitter.com/71CdZslSb1 — Obinnaya Peter Obi's eye glasses. (@Obi_vibes) August 12, 2022

Even if Nigeria forgot about him Even if the Nigeria Football Association forgot about him.. Even if @thenff forgot about him.. Even if the world forgot about him.. I'll never forget about him 😭 33 years ago today, Sam Okwaraji slumped and died on the pitch. 12th of August pic.twitter.com/bRfSEN2rAt — FEMALE PUNTER 💸🔞 (@Sexy_Titan) August 12, 2022

Today is a good day to bring back the plea for the Lagos National Stadium in Surulere to be named after Sam Okwaraji. This was where he died while playing, but this is the only country where we reward dictators & drug lords rather than someone that gave his life for this nation. — Agusiobo Joshua 🇳🇬🇦🇺 |The Brand Engineer (@IamAwesomeJosh) August 12, 2022

This man's effort to enliven the late Sam Okwaraji in our memories is legendary. His name is Okwuluora. pic.twitter.com/uygoXU5Ddh — Paul Chinedu Nwatu (@ChineduNwatu) August 12, 2022

Continue resting Sam okwaraji

We will never forget the legacy u left behind trying to unify and make this country great,

We will do everything within our power to lift the country from where it's today by voting #Obidatti2023 come 2023 pic.twitter.com/gxP57PRrLP — Eze Christian Ugonna (@EzeUg1) August 12, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

