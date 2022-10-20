Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians remember victims of #LekkiMassacre two years after, demand justice

Popular personalities like Folarin Falana, stage name, Falz, Adebowale “Debo” Adedayo, Mr. Macaroni, and other Nigerians took to the streets on Thursday to remember those who died during the #EndSars protests in 2020.

The alleged massacre which happened at the Lekki toll gate on 20 October 2020 is being remembered two years on, and Nigerians took to social media to post images and videos from the dreaded night.

Recall that the killing of the protesters was initially rebuffed by the Nigerian Army and the Lagos State government.

But the Army later admitted to the Lagos Judiciary panel of inquiry that it had deployed its personnel to the toll gate with both live and blank bullets.

Some were seen in numbers on Thursday morning showing up with dummy coffins and bloodstained Nigerian flags at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos State to commemorate the second-year memorial of the shooting.

