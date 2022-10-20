SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians remember victims of #LekkiMassacre two years after, demand justice

Popular personalities like Folarin Falana, stage name, Falz, Adebowale “Debo” Adedayo, Mr. Macaroni, and other Nigerians took to the streets on Thursday to remember those who died during the #EndSars protests in 2020.

The alleged massacre which happened at the Lekki toll gate on 20 October 2020 is being remembered two years on, and Nigerians took to social media to post images and videos from the dreaded night.

Recall that the killing of the protesters was initially rebuffed by the Nigerian Army and the Lagos State government.

But the Army later admitted to the Lagos Judiciary panel of inquiry that it had deployed its personnel to the toll gate with both live and blank bullets.

Some were seen in numbers on Thursday morning showing up with dummy coffins and bloodstained Nigerian flags at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos State to commemorate the second-year memorial of the shooting.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Rest in peace to our heroes 🕊️ Remember their names Retweet Aggressively #EndSARSMemorial2 • #LekkiMassacre • EndSARS • pic.twitter.com/ims3UXD7P2 — Communicator of Ilorin (@usman__haruna) October 20, 2022

Still the most touching photo from #LekkiMassacre. May the souls of the departed Rest In Peace. We’ve cried too much as a country. 2023 is the time to smile. #EndSARSMemorial2 pic.twitter.com/DVpieY9vCW — Doctör Penking™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 Peter Obi (@drpenking) October 20, 2022

Today, also remember Pelumi Onifade, a 20-year-old journalist, who was arrested by the Lagos State Task Force in 2020 while on assignment a few days after the #EndSARS October 20 Shootings. He died in police custody. pic.twitter.com/I1KlkuCyHc — Wale Lawal (@WalleLawal) October 20, 2022

Today is 2 years after ENDSARS.Let’s build a country where peace and justice shall reign. — oseni rufai (@ruffydfire) October 20, 2022

FALZ, you are a great man! Even when those who picked up the EndSARS idea with you deserted, you still chose not to back down and led the remembrance today, this generation and generations to come will continue to remember you for good..#Lekkitollgate #LekkiMassacre2020 RIP pic.twitter.com/H5TyXZniBT — Samuel Oamen (@sami_oamen) October 20, 2022

Today makes it 2 years. We will never forget, may the souls of the departed keep on resting in peace 🙏🕊. #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/kLAa1K78pB — Aros (@Damiar0s) October 19, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

