SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians remember Zaria massacre seven years after

Published

3 mins ago

on

More than 300 supporters of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), a Shi’ite Muslim minority group, were allegedly killed between December 12 to 14, 2015 in Zaria, Kaduna state, and tweeps are remembering the incident.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the massacre in Zaria attracted worldwide attention, and a judiciary panel was set up to investigate the situation.

The panel indicted top army officials for their roles in the heinous crime and recommended that they be brought to book. Unfortunately, no soldier has been brought to justice.

Nigerians on Monday took to social media to react to the massacre on this day.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

