SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians remember Zaria massacre seven years after
More than 300 supporters of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), a Shi’ite Muslim minority group, were allegedly killed between December 12 to 14, 2015 in Zaria, Kaduna state, and tweeps are remembering the incident.
Ripples Nigeria recalls that the massacre in Zaria attracted worldwide attention, and a judiciary panel was set up to investigate the situation.
The panel indicted top army officials for their roles in the heinous crime and recommended that they be brought to book. Unfortunately, no soldier has been brought to justice.
Nigerians on Monday took to social media to react to the massacre on this day.
See how Nigerians are reacting:
"The army cordoned off everywhere and killed everybody that they could identify as a Shia."_
#SkaykhIbrahimZakzaky
#ZariaMassacre@amnesty @UNHumanRights @hrw_ar @HQNigerianArmy @MBuhari @elrufai @Buratai_COAS pic.twitter.com/oOzxpGlVc1
— Ali Musa (@Ali2musa) December 12, 2022
#ZariaMassacre will not be forgotten! pic.twitter.com/isyb61qVuW
— Hussaini Movement (@HussainiMovment) December 12, 2022
#ZariaMassacre, the Biggest Massacre in Nigerian 🇳🇬 History🧵
12/12/2021 marks be the 7th years anniversary of the biggest massacre in the history of the Nigerian country where more than one thousand innocent men, women, children, and infants were brutally murdered by the (1/4) pic.twitter.com/325e7j9qav
— Al Aqeel Jawad 2🚩 (@AlAqeelJawad1) December 12, 2022
Today's mark the 7yrs Anniversary of the Nigerian Zaria massacre of over a thousand of our Muslim brothers by the Nigerian army.
#ZariaMassacre pic.twitter.com/DeOYpDlt7Z
— Muh'd Nasir Bi Abee (@MuhdNasirUsman2) December 12, 2022
People were burnt alive at zaria 12/12/2015 and justice is still denied.@Lawan_Darazo @HQNigerianArmy @UN_HRC @ihrc @MBuhari @atiku#ZariaMassacre pic.twitter.com/fM6mRwflEn
— Aminu Hussaini Dukku (@aminuhus24) December 12, 2022
We will never forget #ZariaMassacre https://t.co/v6Z1ZkxHPu
— Hussain For Humanity (@M_NaqviBukhari) December 12, 2022
*Global Twitter Trend: Seven Years After Zaria Massacre.*
Join us as we storm Twitter to remember the unfortunate massacre of innocent and defenseless brothers and sisters of the Islamic Movement which took place in Zaria, Nigeria.#ZariaMassacre pic.twitter.com/WtRuE76HIF
— Sameer Rupani – Voice of oppressed (@RupaniGarcon) December 11, 2022
…By Hamzat Rasheed
