SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians stand with INEC on disputes over e-transmission of voting results

Social media users on Wednesday rallied their support for the latest resolution by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the issue of electronic transmission of election results.

According to the Commission, INEC would not need to seek the approval of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) as mandated by the National Assembly, to transmit election results electronically.

In a meeting with media executives on Tuesday, National Commissioner and Chairman, Electoral Operations and Logistics Committee (EOLC), Okechuwu Ibeanu, described the decision by the legislature to subject its constitutional powers to the NCC as absolutely unconstitutional.

“That is absolutely unconstitutional. You cannot ask INEC to seek the approval of another agency of government to transmit results electronically when actually INEC has the power to impose duties on NCC to achieve electronic transmission of results,” he said

“I completely agree that in the context of underscoring the independence of the commission, section 160 of the constitution has done everything it needs to do. What is left is for INEC to use the power it has under the constitution to achieve its aim.”

Recall that during a clause-by-clause consideration of section 52(3) of the electoral act amendment bill regarding the electronic transmission of results, the Senate had asked INEC to seek the approval of the NCC before going on to transmit results electronically, as well as certify that national coverage is adequate for such task.

The National Assembly must also grant approval before INEC can e-transmit election results.

The resolution came under intense criticism from Nigerians at the time, but here’s how they are responding to the latest development.

