SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians urge Buhari govt to comply, as court acquits El-Zakzaky, wife

Calls for the Nigerian Government to comply with the court ruling, discharging the case of the leader of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, are reverberating across social media.

The embattled cleric and his wife were faced with an eight-count charge bothering on alleged culpable homicide, disruption of public peace and unlawful assembly among others levelled against them by the Kaduna State Government.

A Federal High Court in Kaduna however acquitted the Shiite leader and his wife on the grounds that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendants.

The duo who have been standing trial for four years were brought to court on Wednesday morning by officials of the Nigerian Correctional service amidst tight security.

Journalists were also barred from gaining access into the courtroom, and from witnessing the trial.

However, a snippet of the proceeding was shared on the Facebook page of #RevolutionNow Convener and Journalist, Omoyele Sowore.

The video supposedly revealing the defendants seated in the courtroom was captioned: “El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat in court today shortly before their discharge and acquittal”.

Since the development, many have celebrated “victory at last” for the Shiite leader while others hope “Aso Rock” respects the court ruling.

Meanwhile, at the time of this report, the Sheikh and his wife had already been released from prison.

See reactions prior to their release below:

