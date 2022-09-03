SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians wonder why power has been relatively stable of late

Nigerians have over the past few months depended mostly on alternative power supplies following repeated collapse of the National Grid.

But within the last few days, many have testified that power had been relatively stable in their residence, especially in most parts of the country’s major commercial city, Lagos.

On Saturday, Nigerians took to social media to react to the uninterruption of electricity supply by the Distribution Companies.

E be like say FG don send ASUU money to NEPA oh, because i no cun understand this light again. — ROYZ (@royzkingin) September 2, 2022

Nepa never take light for my side for like 4 days now. I’m scared. — Alabi (@the_Lawrenz) September 2, 2022

Nepa don’t even want to take light again, Omo me I’m scared oh — valking ♔ 🇦🇷 (@_VALKlNG) September 2, 2022

There is a way NEPA will leave light that you'll start having panic attack, Nigerian government has messed our sanity up with mediocrity so bad that we now see our fundamental human right like a privileges — OMOTAYO Of Lagos 💥 (@Tee_Classiquem1) September 3, 2022

Na only me notice the way NEPA dey bring Light 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ixX7Eztlxv — T Ò M Í W Á🇳🇬 (@tomiwawimot) September 3, 2022

The way our light has been stable lately, it’s either I’m in the wrong country or NEPA is baiting us with the light cos I don’t understand how we are using 23h/24h light everyday 😤 — BASITO (@itzbasito) September 3, 2022

Omo since davido release Electricity ⚡️

Nepa don dey give us Electricity ⚡️ — Emmy (@Emmycruise030) September 3, 2022

Normal for my area, if we see light wey tey like this, NEPA wan kon cut light the following week. Light dey steady for more than a week now and we never see ladder. But we know there's an evil agenda behind this light 🙄 We go soon hear say power grid dey collect drip soon 😂 — Dcrown👑 (@OlobaSlimzy) September 3, 2022

Rain dey fall NEPA no take light.please what is going on? — T…♡♡ (@_towsyn_) September 3, 2022

NEPA appreciation tweet 🙌.

We've spent over 24 hours with uninterrupted electric power. We hope it remain steady — Sir_fahad (@fahad_baraya) August 30, 2022

Not matter what Bola Tinubu online cohorts do, All weapons formed against Peter Obi shall be greeted with larger weapons. We no b NEPA we go take light. Not even Jubril of Sudan can stop this movement. #PeterObiForPresident — Barr. Maikl 🇳🇬 🌍 #PeterObi (@cesc_angelo) September 3, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

