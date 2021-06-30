News
SocialMediaTrends: Nnamdi Kanu’s expensive outfit at point of arrest stirs debate online
The expensive clothing donned by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), at the time of his arrest is stirring debates on social media on Wednesday.
According to pictures making the rounds online, the IPOB leader who was recently re-arrested and extradited back to Nigeria was seen putting on a Fendi Signature tracksuit, estimated to cost $2,179 (N828,020).
Fendi, a high-end Italian fashion brand with over 197 stores worldwide, manufactures clothing items that are said to be considerably more expensive than Gucci.
The outfit of the IPOB leader who was nabbed on Sunday, four years after he jumped bail and fled the country despite being on trial for treasonable felony has sparked controversies online as many questioned the source of his stupendous wealth and lavish lifestyle.
Some also wondered why his wealth as a freedom fighter did not reflect on those he was fighting for.
Kanu is now remanded in prison where he would await trial till July 26.
Away from his trial, however, here’s how Nigerians are reacting to his Fendi designers outfit.
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: ‘Welcome back to Zoo Republic’ – how Nigerians reacted to Nnamdi Kanu’s re-arrest
A social media influencer, Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) in reaction wrote: “To be fair to Nnamdi Kanu, he was not caught unfresh. He was dripping hard in his Fendi designer clothes.”
Sarki (@Waspapping) also remarked: “Nnamdi Kanu was living comfortably abroad and wearing designers like Fendi while pushing gullible people in Nigeria to war”.
Find more reactions below:
