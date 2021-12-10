SocialMediaTrends: #NoMoreBloodShed – Protests by northern Nigerian youths spark reactions online

Varied reactions have trailed the protests by angry Northern Nigerian youths across the country over widespread killings in the region.

The youths had Friday, stormed the streets of different parts of the North including Kano, Bauchi, Sokoto, Zamfara and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, bearing placards and calling on the government to stem the rising spate of insecurity bedevilling the geopolitical zone.

In Kano, the protesting youths were seen heading towards the Government House, wielding a large banner with the inscription, ‘#NoMoreBloodShed’ and crying for peace.

The development comes days after no fewer than 23 travellers lost their lives to bandits attack at Gidan Bawa village in Isa local government area of Sokoto State.

According to a statement issued by the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje’s media aide, Muhammad Bello, the victims’ vehicle reportedly caught fire after it came under intense gunshots by the bandits.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday however dispatched a “high-level delegation, made up of the heads of the nation’s intelligence and security services to Sokoto and Katsina States in response to the recent spike in bandit activities,” a statement released by the President’s media aide, Garba Shehu read.

The move of the Northern youths have since been greeted with both sympathy and sarcasm from Nigerians on social media, many of whom have queried why the region took this long to react.

