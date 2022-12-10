SocialMediaTrends: Okonjo-Iweala’s inclusion in world’s most powerful women list excites Nigerians

Nigerian economist, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala GCON, has been trending on social media on Saturday as she made Forbes’ list of world’s most powerful women in 2022.

Okonjo-Iweala, who is the first woman and first African to lead the World Trade Organization as Director-General, was making the list for the 6th time.

Many Nigerians took to social media to celebrate the Havard graduate, who was also a Minister of Finance under the administration of Goodluck Jonathan.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

An honor and a privilege to be part of this list of very distinguished women for the 6th time in my career! Congratulations to my other sisters. Let’s continue to show that good governance, good public policy and a people centered approach to work matters. https://t.co/TARiBXHbqt — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) December 7, 2022

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been named by Forbes as one of the world most powerful women in 2022. This is the 6th time in her career! It's worthy to remember that She is the first African and the first woman to head WTO. Let's Retweet to celebrate her 👏 pic.twitter.com/hEV7U4TZ0W — Oracle of Truth 🇳🇬 (@chimaobi_nteoma) December 8, 2022

6th time, the 1st Female African head of WTO, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been named by Forbes as one of the world most powerful women in 2022 Africa, retweet to appreciate her @NOIweala

🇳🇬 🇦🇴 🇳🇦 🇪🇹 🇬🇳 🇸🇳 🇬🇭 🇨🇮 🇪🇬 🇸🇩 🇿🇲 🇿🇦 🇩🇯 🇷🇼 🇱🇸 🇿🇼 🇲🇦 🇸🇴 🇺🇬 🇨🇲 🇱🇾 🇩🇿 🇧🇼 🇲🇱 🇧🇫 🇹🇩 🇬🇦 🇲🇬 🇲🇼 🇲🇺 pic.twitter.com/B4RsZ5BtoV — Ajiji 🌎 (@Chief_Ajiji) December 9, 2022

Director-General, World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been named one of Forbes’s World’s 100 Most Powerful Women in 2022. Ladies and Gentlemen, a round of applause. pic.twitter.com/xeBQmFFjNX — Edu (@EduEle5) December 8, 2022

Okonjo-Iweala emerges ALM’s best African female leader❤️❤️❤️ The United Kingdom-based African Leadership Magazine (ALM) has named the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as “African Female Leader of the Year”. pic.twitter.com/KrrzaYQ3qq — Aikon MM-Ogedengbe (@Aikoges) December 8, 2022

Ngozi Okonjo Iweala is being recognized by the Forbes for the 6th Time today as she made the list for Forbes's World's 100 Most Powerful Women in 2022. Naija let’s celebrate our Iron Lady!! 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/0PwA6GE1mm — Imran U. Wakili (PULLO) 👑 (@IU_Wakilii) December 8, 2022

They DG of WTO Dr Ngozi okonjo Iweala has been recognized by Forbes as one of the powerful women in the world 2022, Among the 100 women listed it is only our dear Okonjo Iweala & mO Abudu are only African on the list,

Girls education strengthen the economy and reduce inequality . pic.twitter.com/aU3gdwb5FW — Emmylink Global properties (@Emmylinkgp) December 9, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

