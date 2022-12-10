Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Okonjo-Iweala’s inclusion in world’s most powerful women list excites Nigerians

Nigerian economist, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala GCON, has been trending on social media on Saturday as she made Forbes’ list of world’s most powerful women in 2022.

Okonjo-Iweala, who is the first woman and first African to lead the World Trade Organization as Director-General, was making the list for the 6th time.

Many Nigerians took to social media to celebrate the Havard graduate, who was also a Minister of Finance under the administration of Goodluck Jonathan.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

