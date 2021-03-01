SocialMediaTrends: Okonjo-Iweala's signature outfit & Miyetti Allah's foodstuff strike | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
SocialMediaTrends: Okonjo-Iweala’s signature outfit & Miyetti Allah’s foodstuff strike
The social media space was abuzz with interesting takes on the following topics which made top trends online on Monday.
Miyetti Allah
Reactions are swelling on renewed threats by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) to prolong their cattle and foodstuff strike in the South-West until the safety of Fulani herdsmen is guaranteed in the region
The association under the aegis of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria, (AUFCDN) had told newsmen on Sunday after a crucial meeting in Ilorin, Kwara state that the food blockade is merely a warning shot to ensure peaceful operation of business in the region.
Spokesperson and Coordinator of MACBAN, Kwara State chapter, Aliyu Mohammed had told journalists that “It is not only Fulanis that commit crimes in the country, but it is sad that everything happening now is heaped on Fulani herdsmen.”
He further insisted that not all Fulanis are criminals, “Just as you have in any society where there are good and bad people.”
Nigerians who are enraged by the association’s motive have tagged it a deliberate attempt at breaching the tenants of true federalism.
Some have even taken a direct swipe at the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, calling it a government for the Fulanis.
Miyetti Allah said those in South West will
stop getting foods from the Northerners &
this might extend to all
But 💰 made after crude oil sale from the
South will be shared with the Northerners
This one Nigeria is actually real & sense
will not kill some people in this country
— I Z U ENUGU (@heisizumichaels) March 1, 2021
So Miyetti Allah has decided to finally crumble the northern economy by not sending food to the south-west…
What a stroke of genius as perceived by the dumb…
— Artur Paendrag Tanreall ❁ (@ArturTanreall) March 1, 2021
Are they into crop farming. The last time I checked, 90% of Fulani rear cattle. The Hausa and other numerous tribes in d far north are crop farmers.
— Steve Lukpata (@SteveLukpata) March 1, 2021
Sheikh Gumi, Miyetti Allah, General Muhammadu Buhari and all those instigating and enabling the violence in Nigeria, are all fruits from a very poisonous tree.
I only hope that this food blockade of the South or South West by some Northern elements will not boomerang.
— Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) March 1, 2021
No food for South West until Fulanis are safe– Miyetti Allah
Can we also stop the Transportation of oil to the North?
— ♥Miss Meenaat #EndSARS (@Aunty_Meenat) March 1, 2021
The next president of Nigeria should just divide this country. I don’t know how Miyetti Allah can hold a press conference about starving the South and nothing from the ruling party.
— Loki (@SultanaOfJade) March 1, 2021
At what point will Miyetti Allah be arrested for treason against the country and terrorism
— BABA VOSS (@cypha_69) March 1, 2021
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: #FreeDawisu – how Nigerians reacted to arrest, sack of Ganduje’s aide
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
The new World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Director General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, got social media users beaming with pride on Monday, following her much anticipated resumption at the WTO headquarters in Geneva.
Twitter users who shared photos of Dr. Ngozi posing infront of the global body’s Geneva headquarters were particularly thrilled that she had adorned her signature African print attire on her first day in office.
These reactions followed:
I love how Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala showed up to work in Ankara on a Monday.
Our organisations here need to find a way to give African prints an expression. Not just on Fridays like some kind of favor.
Deep down, we probably haven't broken free from standards set for us by others
— Aproko Doctor (@aproko_doctor) March 1, 2021
Here is Dr Okonjo-Iweala on her first day at work as the DG of WTO. Donning ANKARA is one way she identifies with her root & she does that proudly. Never you be ashamed of your unique identity. Be proud of your accent, ethnicity, race & never try to be of a like type with others. pic.twitter.com/jvj4Xj7do1
— Ugochukwu Ugwoke, ISch (@FrUgochukwu) March 1, 2021
Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala resumed work today as DG of WTO.
She went in her trademark beautiful Ankara outfit.
No suit
No gowns
No foreign attire.
But in Nigeria,
Even in hot sun, one mad MD will make helpless employees knot tie and sweat like goats.
May God save us from slavery. pic.twitter.com/13I2coWqEe
— #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) March 1, 2021
If you're Nigerian, African or Black, you should be proud looking at these pictures of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala resuming work as the DG of WTO.
PS: The 'W' stands for WORLD. 🌝 pic.twitter.com/UKMsKjFC3Z
— D A N E E ➐ (@Danee_nk) March 1, 2021
Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala showed up to work in Ankara as WTO DG. Love it.
Why then is corporate Nigeria – Africa, averse to African Ankara, even though what they promote as "corporate" wears are actually someone's traditional wears?
Is it (mental) slavery? inferiority complex? or?
— Mazi @FestusGreen 🇳🇬 (@FestusGreen) March 1, 2021
…By Okiemute Abraham
