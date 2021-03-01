 SocialMediaTrends: Okonjo-Iweala's signature outfit & Miyetti Allah's foodstuff strike | Ripples Nigeria
SocialMediaTrends: Okonjo-Iweala’s signature outfit & Miyetti Allah’s foodstuff strike

2 hours ago

The social media space was abuzz with interesting takes on the following topics which made top trends online on Monday.

Miyetti Allah

Reactions are swelling on renewed threats by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) to prolong their cattle and foodstuff strike in the South-West until the safety of Fulani herdsmen is guaranteed in the region

The association under the aegis of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria, (AUFCDN) had told newsmen on Sunday after a crucial meeting in Ilorin, Kwara state that the food blockade is merely a warning shot to ensure peaceful operation of business in the region.

Spokesperson and Coordinator of MACBAN, Kwara State chapter, Aliyu Mohammed had told journalists that “It is not only Fulanis that commit crimes in the country, but it is sad that everything happening now is heaped on Fulani herdsmen.”

He further insisted that not all Fulanis are criminals, “Just as you have in any society where there are good and bad people.”

Nigerians who are enraged by the association’s motive have tagged it a deliberate attempt at breaching the tenants of true federalism.

Some have even taken a direct swipe at the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, calling it a government for the Fulanis.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: #FreeDawisu – how Nigerians reacted to arrest, sack of Ganduje’s aide

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

The new World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Director General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, got social media users beaming with pride on Monday, following her much anticipated resumption at the WTO headquarters in Geneva.

Twitter users who shared photos of Dr. Ngozi posing infront of the global body’s Geneva headquarters were particularly thrilled that she had adorned her signature African print attire on her first day in office.

These reactions followed:

…By Okiemute Abraham

