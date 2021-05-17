 SocialMediaTrends: Open grazing ban — reactions trail Adamu's opinion, Atiku's advice to govs & more | Ripples Nigeria
SocialMediaTrends: Open grazing ban — reactions trail Adamu’s opinion, Atiku’s advice to govs & more

5 mins ago

Social media users reacted to a former presidetial aspirant, Adamu Garba’s statement that cattle are more valuable than Nigeria’s entire oil and gas reserve.

Adamu made the controversial statement in a series of tweets on Twitter in reaction to calls made by the chairman Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Bauchi State chapter for its members to vacate the 17 states in southern Nigeria over ban on open grazing.

His post read in part: “I perfectly agree with this proposal. All Fulani present in Southern Nigeria should come back. We shall use the cattle, process the resources, and sell all over the world as finished goods.

“Cattle have more economic value than the entire oil and gas reserve we have in Nigeria. Our major stakeholders in the North must admit cows as business opportunities not just culture & invest heavily to bring #CowToCurrency to reality. Cows alone can solve all Northen problems.

“The job opportunities, the manufacturing centres, & the connection to global hubs of demands for the best cattle meats can open more doors and set for the liberation of Northern Nigeria from cheap and somewhat, useless oil assets. We must invest in harvesting the value of cattle.”

These reactions and more followed the tweet:

Reno Omokri

Nigerians on social media on Monday also dragged a forner aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, for allegedly abandoning his family in the United States to welcome a fourth child with his UK-based lover.

According to TheWillNigeria, Reno left his wife and three kids in the US to welcome the child whom he named after his ex boss, Goodluck Jonathan.

The report is coming barely a week after the outspoken activist stated that he had no sympathy for single mothers, except those who became single mothers as a result of rape. The statement was widely criticized by some Nigerians, especially celebrity single mothers.

In a series of social media posts he had tagged #RenoNuggets, Omokri once advised married men to desist from infidelity, noting that men should keep side businesses and stay faithful to their wives rather than keep side lovers.

The publication has come to many as a shocking contradiction of what he had radically preached against.

While his followers await his side of the story, some Nigerians did not cease to call out Reno’s ‘hypocrisy’.

‘Hell Rufai’

‘Hell Rufai’ not ‘El Rufai’ rose to the top of Twitter’s trends chart on Monday in connection with a protest organized by The Nigerian Labour Congress, (NLC) Kaduna chapter, over the mass sack of workers by the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai

The Union members marched in their numbers with banners, one of them reading; “Hell Rufai, stop poverty, hunger and insecurity. Stop the mass sack. Respect workers and human rights.”

The five-day warning strike, according to the NLC chairman Kaduna State, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, was for the government to reverse its decision and recall the laid off workers.

The Rigasa Train Station, Public hospital, filling stations and schools are reportedly under lock and key as workers protest against the mass sack of workers in the state.

See reactions to the banner below:

Southern Governors

The meeting of the Southern Governors Forum, which resolved to place a ban on open grazing and push for Nigeria’s restructuring among other things, has continued to garner reactions from both politicians and the masses.

Following the reactions from Northern politicians, including Senate President Ahmad Lawan and former Vice President, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, social media users had these to say:

…By Okiemute Abraham

