SocialMediaTrends: ‘Original Slay Queen’, excited Nigerians react to Okonjo-Iweala’s rise to WTO DG

The social media space in Nigeria on Monday was mostly about the appointment of Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director General of World Trade Organization (WTO).

Congratulatory messages filled the air as Nigerians hailed Okonjo-Iweala on her incredibly historical feat of becoming the first female as well as the first African to lead the global trade body.

The 66-year-old Economist, who would be assuming office on March 1, was appointed after rival candidate from South Korea, Yoo Myung-hee, opted out of the race.

Madam Ngozi had enjoyed wide support from WTO members, especially China, and had remained in the race despite threats by former American President, Donald Trump, whose administration favoured Yoo, to veto her appointment.

Her reassuring victory at last spurred the following reactions from elated Nigerians:

BREAKING: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala from Nigeria is appointed as the next WTO Director-General. Dr. Okonjo-Iweala makes history as the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO. Her term starts on the 1st of March 2021. More details soon. #WTODG@NOIweala pic.twitter.com/2RJkkfK2Id — WTO (@wto) February 15, 2021

The original slay queen. Congratulations ma on your appointment. Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala becomes first Female WTO DG and first African to head WTO pic.twitter.com/SP3WS59x00 — MR AHMED🇳🇬 (@UncleMohamz) February 15, 2021

Igbo men right now.. after Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been confirmed as DG to world trade organization WTO More containers more money fair trade.. 😆 Congratulations Ma pic.twitter.com/zIap0zBelY — VERIFIED homie (@Homiebishop) February 15, 2021

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala becomes the first woman and first African to be appointed to lead WTO.

Her term starts on the 1st of March 2021. Congratulations Ma! More wins 🎉#WTODGA pic.twitter.com/U7gvULO9uO — Ojay (@IbrahimSannu) February 15, 2021

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is steady putting Nigeria on the map for beautiful things. Congratulations MA. DG of WTO isn't beans — Uncle David Oroge (@ij_kush) February 15, 2021

The best way to silence an unhealthy rivalry and naysayers are through victory and success. Today, all BMC and APC e rats are celebrating Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala that they were deriding few years ago . Congratulations ma’am . — ONYEDIKACHUKWU ANAMBRA (@OnyedikaAnambra) February 15, 2021

Thank you, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala,@NOIweala for setting the pace and raising the standard. The Nigerian youth are watching and learning. Congratulations ma pic.twitter.com/Q1xdPPBwFy — Oluyemi Elias (@OluyemiEliasA) February 15, 2021

First woman and first african to head the world trade organization. It's the boost of faith that this gives to me, it's the mental note to myself to keep moving, keep adjusting the crown and setting the bar high. Congratulations ma'am @NOIweala #ngoziokonjoiweala pic.twitter.com/vW2IZiibVW — Pearl J (@Pearl_connects) February 15, 2021

The appointment of @NOIweala just reaffirms the fact that training a female child well in all areas of life is a worthwhile endeavour.

Congratulations Ma and all the best.

From Nigeria to the World 🌎.

Dear girl child, you can be awesome in school, career and family. — Olamilekan (@tallman04) February 15, 2021

Both Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala now appointed as WTO boss and Akinwumi Adesina as AFDB boss served under Jonathan, their brilliance was felt as International communities could testify to it by appointing them as leaders. Can we say or have such with people serving under Buhari?? pic.twitter.com/xDBCpSy11T — OLU The Great👑 (@Niyi_Olaolu) February 15, 2021

Congratulations to Dr Okonjo Iweala for the @wto job.Please read the duties and mandate of the organization before you burden her with too much expectations.The economic transformation of our country much depends on what we do within our country to achieve the desired goals. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) February 15, 2021

