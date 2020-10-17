Latest Politics Top Stories

SocialMediaTrends: Osinbajo’s ‘late address’, Sogunle, Badmus’ dismissal & other stories

October 17, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

With the #EndSARS protests still ongoing across the country, discussions among Nigerians on major social media platforms, especially Twitter, have continued to be about the agitations.

Nigerians may have gotten used to seeing the Twitter trends table “decorated” with hashtags affiliated to the fight against police brutality.

Ten days into the protests, and the demands have remained the same: #EndSARS, #EndPoliceBrutaity, #EndInsecurityInNigeria, #ReformTheNigerianPolice, #ArrestKillerPolice, #aBetterNigeria and #RECONSTRUCTNIGERIA.

Christian youths nationwide have also organized prayer walks as their way of lending their voice to the campaign.

#ReformTheNigerianPolice

Chijioke

The name (of the Igbo tribe) began to trend from the late hours of Friday during the candle light procession held for all victims of police brutality nationwide.

Tweeps took to the social platform to express their anger after a lady at the Abuja venue narrated how Chijioke Iloanya (a victim) was unjustly arrested and murdered by the notorious Awkuzu SARS unit in Anambra State.

The lady recounted how the officer in charge of the unit identified as CSP James Nwafor, who allegedly carried out the dastardly act, demanded the sum of over three million Naira from Chijioke’s parents to broker his release, before asking his father to swim in a river full of dead bodies to identify his son.

#osibanjo

#EndSARS Protesters didn’t seem pleased with Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for failing to address their demands until yesterday night.

Osinbajo had taken to his Twitter handle to announce the creation of a Judicial Panel of Inquiry for all victims of SARS extrajudicial killings, and a Victim Support Funds for the families of the deceased, as agreed upon by governors of the 36 states and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Yomi Sogunle, Dolapo Badmus

It was celebration galore for most Twitter users today after the names of 37 allegedly dismissed Police officers were published on the social media platform this morning.

Among the 37 were the former Head of Police Complaint Unit, Yomi Sogunle and former Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Dolapo Badmus.

Judging from the over 30 thousand tweets dedicated to the duo, Nigerians showed they had an unsettled score with the officers for a number of ‘reckless’ comments they had made in the past.

#EndSARS protesters have tagged the development as “progress”.

#OtedolaBridge

Another tanker explosion took place at the Otedola bridge, Lagos in the early hours of Saturday.

The unfortunate incidence left many wondering why the bridge has remained the center of tanker explosions in recent years.

…By Okiemute Abraham

