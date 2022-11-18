SocialMediaTrends: Outrage as Nigerians discover underaged voters on INEC’s register

Nigerians on Friday expressed their disappointing on social media over alleged underaged registered voters ahead of the 2023 general elections.

There were suspicions that there were several registered voters who were alleged to be under the constitutional voting age in Nigeria.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in response said that it would address all issues raised concerning the national register of voters.

INEC, in line with its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections, recently published the preliminary national register of voters in the 8,809 Registration Areas (Wards) nationwide.

Many took to social media to lament the anomaly while others suggested using AI to recognize underaged registered voters.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Dear @inecnigeria, I'm willing to work with your Dev Team to write a python script to detect underage voters in your database. All I need is a REST API (readonly) to fetch the data and loop tru. > python https://t.co/4xtsqAuexT –image file.jpg

OUTPUT:

Gender: M.

Age: 4-6 years. pic.twitter.com/5hkomZencB — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) November 17, 2022

Underage voting is a problem,INEC do something! — oseni rufai (@ruffydfire) November 16, 2022

I used an AI age guesser to estimate how old the registered voters on INEC portal are. This is a very simple technique INEC can use to remove invalid voters. I'd be happy to do it for free pic.twitter.com/4pIizEPKhO — me (@markessien) November 17, 2022

They deny these kids in INEC voter register good life, clean water, electricity, quality education, good healthcare etc. But they allow them to vote. Isn’t it ironic? — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) November 17, 2022

So kids sat in front of cameras, captured by INEC staff, before they were registered as voters, in clear breach of the law.

G.O is very clear about this:

1. A crime has been committed by INEC staff under Section 23(1)(d) and (e) of the Electoral Act 2022 — Dr Great Oracle (@AbdulMahmud01) November 17, 2022

Sanusi Lamido warned the North that the fraud they are using to hold the country down will be over one day. That day is fast approaching. @inecnigeria you need to redeem yourself pic.twitter.com/LHREABnQqS — Jude Akhidenor 🇳🇬🇱🇷 (@JudeHeavenly) November 17, 2022

The Super Volunteers tech team have been scrubbing the INEC register and it’s all a mess So they are basically getting the INEC database replicated and running queries on them. Those queries should provide more information about the irregularities than having people go through — Mo-Mo💙 (@Morris_Monye) November 18, 2022

INEC was quick to declare millions of PVC registrations invalid in the South, but they asked Nigerians to help them do their work of cleaning up the voter register in the North.

This isn't right. INEC do your job. — Kowa Ishaku Yahaya (@Yahaya_IV) November 17, 2022

INEC really released a database with thousands of child voters. I respect the audacity Sha, I truly do. Because they know Southern Nigerian politicians WILL NOT do anything. — William (@_SirWilliam_) November 17, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

