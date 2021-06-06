SocialMediaTrends: Outrage over Igangan attack as Nigerians mourn demise of T.B Joshua | Ripples Nigeria

Angry reactions trailed reports of violent attacks in Igangan, Ibarapa North local government area of Oyo State where scores were killed after suspected Fulani herdsmen invaded the area on Saturday night.

The herdsmen said to be numbered over 50 reportedly stormed the area at about 11pm on 20 motorcycles, killing, maiming and setting houses ablaze.

The spokesperson of the Igangan people Mr Taiwo Adeagbo also confirmed attacks on the Palace of a monarch in the town which was set ablaze by the hoodlums.

The attack comes six days after the Chairman of Amotekun Corps in Oyo State, General Ajibola Togun (retd) raised the alarm that some herders were about to unleash terror on six states in the South-West.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has however, in a statement, urged residents to remain calm while security operatives take charge of the situation.

Many Nigerians on social media have considered the attack a reprisal by Fulani residents in Igangan who were forcefully evicted from the town in January by aggrieved Yoruba population, supervised by self-acclaimed Yoruba activist, Sunday ‘Igboho’ Adeyemo.

See reactions to the development below:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to govt’s threat to prosecute violators of Twitter ban directive

T.B Joshua

The death of a popular evangelical preacher, Temitope Balogun Joshua, also known as Prophet T.B Joshua has come as a shock to Nigerians and has left many in awe.

T.B Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), a mega cathedral in Lagos, died on Saturday night from an undisclosed cause at age 57, the church said on Facebook.

The cleric until his death was one of Africa’s most influential preachers with millions of following on social media and over over 15,000 worshippers who attend his Sunday Services from Nigeria and abroad.

The SCOAN has also hosted many African presidents, senior government officials, international football players, musicians and other high-profile guests.

The cleric is remembered for his philanthropy and controversial miracles by many on social media.

Here’s how Nigerians mourn his death:

…By Okiemute Abraham

Join the conversation

Opinions