Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: #OyigboMassacre, Omokri’s ‘greatest desire’ to fight Buratai & other stories

November 1, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Commentaries on reports of another alleged military massacre were more on Twitter than in the other social media platforms on Sunday.

Reactions to the graphic images and videos of the mass killings reportedly carried out by the Nigerian military rekindled the cry for justice especially for victims of the October 20 Lekki shootings.

More stories on politics and sports were spotted on Twitter’s trends list, but these trends stood out for us:

Oyigbo, Rivers

The attention of social media users were drawn to reports of alleged military rampage and killings in the Oyigbo community of Rivers state on Sunday morning.

The killing, which was said to have been going on for days in the Igbo-dominated community despite the curfew imposed by the state governor, Nyesom Wike, had reportedly left dozens dead.

While the cause of the carnage is yet unclear, many have speculated that a wilful massacre by the military might be underway based on the governor’s orders to resolutely deal with suspected members of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB).

Recall that IPOB members have been accused by the state government of killing security operatives during the #EndSARS protests two weeks ago.

Social media users have also raised eyebrows over the seeming media ‘blackout’ despite disturbing footages of the situation circulating online.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Peter Obi for President, Nnamdi Kanu’s challenge to Buhari & other stories

General Buratai

On Sunday, many Nigerians on social media reacted to a tweet by Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, who while venting about the shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos, challenged the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai, to a fighting match behind closed doors.

GOAT

Football enthusiasts on Twitter made G.O.A.T (Greatest of all times) to trend in celebration of Portuguese star, Christiano Ronaldo, who forced an impressive comeback in Juventus’ 4-1 victory against Spezia as he scored two goals in the Seria A match.

Recall that Ronaldo had only just tested negative for coronavirus on Friday, having been on self-isolation since October 13.

https://twitter.com/Olamicome/status/1322933449263583234?s=08

…By Okiemute Abraham

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */