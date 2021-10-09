Politics
SocialMediaTrends: ‘Packaging aside, he’s not bright’ – Nigerians reject Tinubu’s presidential bid
The social media space on Saturday was abuzz with reactions to the return of All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from his medical trip on Friday night.
The former Lagos State governor had left the country for the United Kingdom in July where he spent the last three months recuperating from a knee surgery.
Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to news of his return, especially as the APC stalwart is rumoured to be eyeing the party’s presidential ticket for 2023 election.
Though Tinubu is yet to personally declare his intentions for the presidential seat in 2023, recent developments have given credence to the fact he is gunning for it.
In a video that surfaced on social media last week, a Nigerian politician was heard calling the APC leader “Mr President”; a title Tinubu did not decline.
Also, the South-West Agenda 2023 (SWAGA ’23), a group rooting for Tinubu as the APC presidential candidate in 2023, recently alleged that Tinubu already had 12 million votes in the bag ahead of the 2023 presidential election.
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More on Tolu Ogunlesi’s CNN interview & Army’s arrest, release of Chiwetalu Agu
These indicators sparked the following reactions below:
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...