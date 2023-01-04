Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: ‘Patience Jonathan was so kind’ – alleged arrest of Aisha Buhari’s critics stirs concern

Published

3 mins ago

on

Nigerians took to social media on Wednesday to protest as detectives from the Force Intelligence Bureau, FIB, reportedly arrested three civilians for criticizing the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

According to reports, the trio of Salisu Isyaku, Salisu Habib, and Zubairu Ahmed were arrested on December 14, 2022, and detained in Abuja, without access to their families and lawyers.

The trio were reportedly arrested after being linked to a fiery northern agitator, Kaltim Ahmed, who is said to be based in Saudi Arabia.

Recall that a Nigerian university student, Aminu Mohammed, was similarly arrested and charged with defaming President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife on Twitter in November.

The latest development has since generated backlash on social media.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More reactions trail Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamsat Rashid

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

thirteen + two =