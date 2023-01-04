SocialMediaTrends: ‘Patience Jonathan was so kind’ – alleged arrest of Aisha Buhari’s critics stirs concern

Nigerians took to social media on Wednesday to protest as detectives from the Force Intelligence Bureau, FIB, reportedly arrested three civilians for criticizing the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

According to reports, the trio of Salisu Isyaku, Salisu Habib, and Zubairu Ahmed were arrested on December 14, 2022, and detained in Abuja, without access to their families and lawyers.

The trio were reportedly arrested after being linked to a fiery northern agitator, Kaltim Ahmed, who is said to be based in Saudi Arabia.

Recall that a Nigerian university student, Aminu Mohammed, was similarly arrested and charged with defaming President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife on Twitter in November.

Patience Jonathan is so kind than Aisha Buhari — Sanda (@Realwiz__) January 4, 2023

I strongly condemn the recent arrest of 3 more critics of Aisha Buhari. according to reports they’re denied access to their families and lawyers which is unpresidential. https://t.co/ZWvYMxgDKp — Dr. Babangida Ruma (@BabangidaRuma) January 4, 2023

Why is Aisha Buhari ordering the arrest of the Nigerians criticizing her? Can't she understand this is democratic country? — Kawu Garba (@KawuGarba) January 3, 2023

What ever you want say.. Aisha BUHARI she is better than your entire family.. and nobody will argue with that even tsohuwa me xuwa sayen kayan miya..we move 🏃🏃🏃🏃 freedom of speech according to human rights — Africa Nationalist (@fonah17) January 4, 2023

Aisha Buhari’s Farewell is to Arrest! Arrest! Arrest! She must be suffering from depression deep down, you must leave AsoRock and go back to Daura Ma’am 😂 — Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar (@jrnaib2) January 4, 2023

Aisha Buhari the outgoing First Lady is desperately seeking urgent medical assistance. The Buhari’s tenure has come to an end and Aisha is scared to leave Asorock villa, she ordered the unlawful arrest and detained of three Nigerians social critics. — Comr. Abiyos Roni©️ (@AbbaM_Abiyos) January 4, 2023

Aisha Buhari arrested 3 more critics and they are denied access to their families and lawyers. it's shame despite the failure of her husband she continues to focus on violating the democratic rights of the citizens of Nigeria. — Kawu Garba (@KawuGarba) January 3, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

