SocialMediaTrends: Peter Obi for President, Nnamdi Kanu’s challenge to Buhari & other stories

The Social media on Saturday served as a table for deliberations of several national issues as claims, counter-claims, allegations and conspiracy theories regarding the Nigeria’s affairs recieved attention and massive engagements.

By midday, more discussions ensued as shocking eyewitness reports from the Lekki toll gate shooting sparked reactions.

The following were the trends on Twitter that caught our attention:

Nnamdi Kanu, Niger Republic

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the claims of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, that Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, was long dead.

Kanu, who is based in the United Kingdom, has also consistently claimed that the Buhari that was elected in 2015 as President, was buried in Saudi Arabia and the man currently in Aso Rock is one Yusuf Abubakar Mohammed from Niger Republic, who also replaced another impostor, Jubril Al-Sudani.

Kanu reiterated these claims during an exclusive interview with Nigerian journalist, Dele Momodu, on Instagram Live earlier in the week.

In the interview, Kanu alleged that the African Union and the Queen of England had already acknowledged the death of Buhari, and that he (Kanu) was willing to give up on Biafra if his allegations against the presidency were false.

“The person you have in Aso Rock is from Niger Republic. His name is Yusuf Abubakar Mohammed. Even Shekau knows him and mentioned his name as well. Buhari is dead and I’m ready to stake my life and Biafra on it”

He further challenged the Presidency to clear up the allegation by addressing a team of Nigerian youths in his native dialect, Fulfulde.

MNK schooled @DeleMomodu . Had I missed that interview, I would have missed the whole essence of the Biafran struggle. Nnamdi Kanu is a deity. Alusi — Holyman (@Holyman30526739) October 30, 2020

I couldn't laugh when Nnamdi Kanu said the Jubril from Sudan that replaced Buhari after he died has fled back to Sudan. We now have Yusuf Abubakar from Niger republic in Aso rock. 3 persons replacing Buhari within 4 years? We joke alot in this country honestly😂 North #Zamfara pic.twitter.com/KN9vD2wmMR — Communicator ➐ (@TH_communicator) October 31, 2020

Nnamdi Kanu has given Femi Adesina another big task, where Femi is right now he is wondering how to teach the person in Aso Rock Fulfude in one week. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #Zamfara #nigerrepublic Niger Republic pic.twitter.com/bR82u6jlbS — 9jaWoman 🇳🇬 🇿🇦 (@obyobiasogu) October 31, 2020

Nnamdi Kanu may have his own personal problems and stuff but his claim of a dead Buhari is a very big one!

Why did he choose to go down that path?

Why is nobody from the govt/cabal refuting it??

Why hasn’t the so-called president come out LIVE to talk to his compatriots? — Busola (@triviabusola) October 31, 2020

Most obviously a clear case of Delusion. If people were actually beginning to take him serious, he just shattered it with the introduction of this new Character. Niqqa no know wetin im dey Cap. — Rzla™ (@EjikemPace) October 31, 2020

@theoeinsteinexy . I Don't really listen to this Buhari is dead talk. But seeing this video and seeing how Buhari was oozing of confidence when replying Amanpour. They might be some atom of truth in all this. Because the person sitting in Aso rock right now ain't this confident — GEEWEE🇳🇬🌟 (@GodswillAsylum_) October 31, 2020

You people should stop spreading fake news abeg.

Nnamdi Kanu is a Clown. That name is the President of Niger Republic. pic.twitter.com/6VznhK2FbL — TalkingDrum (@GaungGaungman) October 31, 2020

#Zamfara

The recent attacks on communities by armed bandits in Zamfara became a cause for concern among many Twitter users, who wondered why the spate of killings and unrest in the region seem under-reported.

I don't rate northern people in Nigeria at all. They're so happy with poverty. Everyday in that region, Boko Haram is killing them. Bandits is killing & kidnapping them. Yet. They can't hit the streets to protest & demand for security. No pressure to the govt. Wake up #Zamfara — IFA FUNSHO #ENDSARS (@funshographix) October 31, 2020

They want to hush us all so they can keep playing their games, but we ain't gonna get hushed by their #SocialMediaBill they own the mainstream media. — Lordralph07 (@Ralph00712) October 31, 2020

They don't expect Lagosians to come and protest for them , if they love the life let them enjoy it …shebi when we were saying #Endsars some of them were protesting #Prosars … — Cryptic Critic (@CriticCryptic) October 31, 2020

Let them experience this issues maybe it will enable them join in our cause for a better governance. We suffered in the hands of their leaders and they see us as the bad guys.when they rise up against the leaders then we are ready for a better Nigeria. The west lost kids too. — McDee🇹🇷🇳🇬🖤 (@Engreddy190) October 31, 2020

Let the northerners go and retweet this on Crowwe. I’ve retweeted anyway — DiXon (@Dcoyhoncho) October 31, 2020

Peter Obi

Former Nigerian senator and Founder of Silverbird group, Ben Murray Bruce, on Saturday, started an online poll for proposed presidential candidates ahead of 2023 which got only ‘Peter Obi’ trending among the twelve candidates up on the list.

One Twitter user, Aly Bunxa (@BunzaAly) was of the opinion that Nigerians of the Igbo extraction did so much to discredit Tinubu during the #EndSARS protests so as to push for Peter Obi come 2023.

Other users also voiced their reservations for the feasibility of a ‘Youth Democratic Party’ ahead of 2023 general elections.

I go with Peter Obi..

He's the most decent here …

Then Okonjo Iweala as VP or any notable Yoruba or Hausa lady — ⬛ Nwokwu Samson Izunna💉💊 (@NwokwuIzunna) October 31, 2020

One thing is apparent tho…….Nigerians need mind sorting and mentality reform. So Tinubu and Obi is your concern not the development of the country. Not the effect your decisions today will have on your generations to come. Wonderful!

Enough with tribal and religious nonsense — Omo Naija Rere (@SheaButterNG) October 31, 2020

I said that if care is not taken those killed in lekki will be forgotten without any justice and the way it is going my suspicions is becoming true, they will share money and they will forget what went down in lekki. Open your eyes people — Kenneth chidalu (@KennethChidalu) October 31, 2020

You think we are joking here? You think leadership is a comedy show? — Christopher Sunny (@ituma2496) October 31, 2020

Untold Story

Nigerians were served with more shocking revelations from the Lekki shooting of October 20, 2020, as an investigation published by online newspaper, Premium Times hit the social media.

The investigative report gave eye witness description of the gory details from the shooting incident, confirming claims of the presence of Police officers at the scene, who also shot at #EndSARS protesters few minutes after the military left.

Eyewitnesses also narrated how bodies were flung into the lagoon by the army as there were cases of floating corpses afterwards.

Private hospital owners were also reported to have accused the Lagos State government of intimidation, as there were attempts to clear up evidences of the crime by all means.

Tweeps reacted thus:

No argument. The governor ordered the shooting. The truth is you can’t be the judge of your own case. — God Is De Greatest †† (@Godisdegreat) October 31, 2020

I read the Untold Story & of course I'm not surprised, d government have always been lying.

The only Question is do this people think at all? I mean won't they die?

Even the bible says what profits a Man to gain the whole world and lose eternity.

The War is definitely not over — SkeletonOnDWheels (@DJSlim_Kpo) October 31, 2020

…By Okiemute Abraham

