Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Peter Obi for President, Nnamdi Kanu’s challenge to Buhari & other stories

October 31, 2020
On Buhari’s orders, Obi’s bank accounts have been frozen– PDP
By Ripples Nigeria

The Social media on Saturday served as a table for deliberations of several national issues as claims, counter-claims, allegations and conspiracy theories regarding the Nigeria’s affairs recieved attention and massive engagements.

By midday, more discussions ensued as shocking eyewitness reports from the Lekki toll gate shooting sparked reactions.

The following were the trends on Twitter that caught our attention:

Nnamdi Kanu, Niger Republic

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the claims of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, that Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, was long dead.

Kanu, who is based in the United Kingdom, has also consistently claimed that the Buhari that was elected in 2015 as President, was buried in Saudi Arabia and the man currently in Aso Rock is one Yusuf Abubakar Mohammed from Niger Republic, who also replaced another impostor, Jubril Al-Sudani.

Kanu reiterated these claims during an exclusive interview with Nigerian journalist, Dele Momodu, on Instagram Live earlier in the week.

In the interview, Kanu alleged that the African Union and the Queen of England had already acknowledged the death of Buhari, and that he (Kanu) was willing to give up on Biafra if his allegations against the presidency were false.

“The person you have in Aso Rock is from Niger Republic. His name is Yusuf Abubakar Mohammed. Even Shekau knows him and mentioned his name as well. Buhari is dead and I’m ready to stake my life and Biafra on it”

He further challenged the Presidency to clear up the allegation by addressing a team of Nigerian youths in his native dialect, Fulfulde.

#Zamfara

The recent attacks on communities by armed bandits in Zamfara became a cause for concern among many Twitter users, who wondered why the spate of killings and unrest in the region seem under-reported.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Mama Amuwo’s souvenirs, CCTV footage of Lekki shooting & other stories

Peter Obi

Former Nigerian senator and Founder of Silverbird group, Ben Murray Bruce, on Saturday, started an online poll for proposed presidential candidates ahead of 2023 which got only ‘Peter Obi’ trending among the twelve candidates up on the list.

One Twitter user, Aly Bunxa (@BunzaAly) was of the opinion that Nigerians of the Igbo extraction did so much to discredit Tinubu during the #EndSARS protests so as to push for Peter Obi come 2023.

Other users also voiced their reservations for the feasibility of a ‘Youth Democratic Party’ ahead of 2023 general elections.

Untold Story

Nigerians were served with more shocking revelations from the Lekki shooting of October 20, 2020, as an investigation published by online newspaper, Premium Times hit the social media.

The investigative report gave eye witness description of the gory details from the shooting incident, confirming claims of the presence of Police officers at the scene, who also shot at #EndSARS protesters few minutes after the military left.

Eyewitnesses also narrated how bodies were flung into the lagoon by the army as there were cases of floating corpses afterwards.

Private hospital owners were also reported to have accused the Lagos State government of intimidation, as there were attempts to clear up evidences of the crime by all means.

Tweeps reacted thus:

…By Okiemute Abraham

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */