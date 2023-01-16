SocialMediaTrends: Peter Obi ‘too stingy’ he didn’t ‘share’ questions to staff at Chatham House

Nigerians on social media have been expressing their thoughts over the appearance of Peter Obi at the Chatham House to discuss his plans and policies if elected as the Nigerian President in the coming election.

The Labour Party presidential candidate promised, among other things, to reduce ethnic conflict brought on by injustice and exclusion, as well as enhance Nigeria’s energy production.

Recall that Chatham House already invited the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Tinubu, for questioning on his plans and policies.

Nigerians took to social media to compare the two events; here are some reactions:

Stellar performance by Mr. Peter Obi at Chatham House today, especially the Q&A session. Apart from being knowledgeable and witty, he comes across as honest and sincere. Nigerians, #BeWise. #VoteForYourFuture.@PeterObi @dattibabaahmed @AishaYesufu @ChathamHouse pic.twitter.com/wmZFlsnhfg — Remi Sonaiya (@oluremisonaiya) January 16, 2023

As long as we have some Nigerians in IDP camp, we are all IDPS- Peter Obi in Chatham House.

It means when one is affected, we should all feel affected. — President Eniola Daniel (@UnlimitedEniola) January 16, 2023

I can finally confirm the stinginess of Peter Obi after watching his Chatham house interview.

Unlike his follow presidential candidates, whose questions are shared to staffs in the name of team work.

Peter Obi, didn’t share one question to anyone.

I love dis mans stinginess.👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/z6kuiAIQ6v — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) January 16, 2023

TableShaker jam ShookuShaker for Chatham House and went MIA. Your papa for try. — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) January 16, 2023

Chatham House did well. They invited Mr Bulaba first so APC thought he will be the only one. He went on a show of disgrace. Now, you can see the difference from Bala Blu! — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) January 16, 2023

Who dey breeeth?! Peter Obi at Chatham House pic.twitter.com/93t7JTkoKW — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) January 16, 2023

Peter Obi's full Chatham house speech. Even if you don't support him, the way he speaks his ideas will make you listen atleast. pic.twitter.com/hvted954kk — Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) January 16, 2023

HE Peter Gregory Obi's Opening Statement at Chatham House, London. Nigerians, watch this and be proud of our INCOMING President. This is a very proud moment for Nigerians and Obidients.🔥 #CHAfrica #ObiIsComing #ObiInChathamHouse #PeterObi4President2023 #PeterObiForPresident2023 pic.twitter.com/Wqdwh8VZ2P — Jaypee (@JaypeeGeneral) January 16, 2023

Tinubu's appearance at CHATHAM House was disgraceful and embarrassing! He couldn't answer basic questions but kept shaking like jellyfish. @PeterObi's outing at Chatham House was so presidential & outstanding. It was a stellar performance from Obi whose popularity keeps soaring pic.twitter.com/7TwlifnxMc — Daniel Eze (@DanielOEze) January 16, 2023

CBN Governor Emefiele

The alleged invasion of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) headquarters on Monday by the operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) was also widely discussed on Monday.

Although the allegation has been denied by the DSS, Nigerians had already reacted thus:

Some people held a protest for the removal of CBN governor Godwin Emefiele. Question is, who is funding this group and who want the removal of CBN governor? — Papi Jay (@JohnMarsAuto) January 16, 2023

CBN Governor Emefiele is currently on the run as his office at the Headquarters of the apex bank has been taking over by men of the DSS. The desperation of Emilokan knows no bound, May Nigeria never see his kind in power, Amen. pic.twitter.com/AUm1HzTOiu — OGBUAGU (@Tony_Ogbuagu) January 16, 2023

They used Godwin Emefiele big time and the man was just a big time willing tool.

The money he allegedly looted as the CBN Governor is alarming.

Now they declared him wanted. Emefiele should answer all the questions and name his accomplices. pic.twitter.com/zcg9zVc9Uo — President Eniola Daniel (@UnlimitedEniola) January 16, 2023

Please, what exactly is the offense of the CBN Governor that he’s being declared wanted? I am totally lost. — Aku-N’esi-Obi-Ike (I) (@OrjiOkosis) January 16, 2023

In all what is happening to the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, don't we have leadership in this country? Don't we have rules and regulations in this country? — Sanusi Dantata (@SasDantata) January 16, 2023

Whether the allegations against the CBN Governor, Emefile be true or false, one thing is certain: this sudden quest for his head is pure politics and can't be separated from the new naira notes policy and the forthcoming elections. — Albert Umoh (@AlbertJireh) January 16, 2023

Has CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele run away?

Why would they declare someone they know his house and office wanted? They could just issue a warrant for an arrest and then go ahead and pick him up for interrogation. — Parody (@milichains) January 16, 2023

The CBN Governor has obviously stepped on foot he shouldn't either by the recent cash policy or other things. They are only looking for scapegoat. — M. James (@Jayceer0) January 16, 2023

Emelife should come out and talk his own side of the story naa But he suppose be in jail shaa for buying presidential form of 100m while still in office as a cbn governor — Achike (@nwachinemere41) January 16, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

