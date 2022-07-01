Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Peter Obi’s fans react as Pastor Poju urges youths not to waste their enthusiasm

Published

1 min ago

on

Founder of The Covenant Nation (formerly the Covenant Christian Center), Poju Oyemade, has been a subject of heavy criticism from the supporters of Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The Pastor made a series of tweets on Twitter on Friday, suspected to be against Obi’s Presidential ambition.

The tweets attracted some reactions that must have gotten the Pastor uncomfortable, so he immediately deleted them.

In the deleted post, Pastor Poju wrote: “Faith is not just blind belief or hoping for a miracle. Faith sees. Faith has her eyes opened and possesses the evidence upon which it builds its belief.

“Faith prepares long, sometimes for years just as Joseph did for the years of famine. Faith counts the cost before embarking.

“Without having real evidence upon which you are acting nor preparation for the task, recognising real obstacles that lie ahead and making concrete plans, one is just being delusional about the outcome. The enthusiasm of the youth must not be wasted on poorly planned projects.

“Noah spent months/years planning for the flood & he was operating in faith. Jesus said no man goes to battle without taking stock first nor lays the foundation of a tower without counting the cost first lest he will be mocked. Our faith is intelligent it doesn’t live in denial.”

Obi supporters were quick to spot that the tweet was aimed at their candidate, and did not fail to counter the concept.

Despite the deletion of the tweets, Nigerians still reacted thus:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

