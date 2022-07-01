SocialMediaTrends: Peter Obi’s fans react as Pastor Poju urges youths not to waste their enthusiasm

Founder of The Covenant Nation (formerly the Covenant Christian Center), Poju Oyemade, has been a subject of heavy criticism from the supporters of Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The Pastor made a series of tweets on Twitter on Friday, suspected to be against Obi’s Presidential ambition.

The tweets attracted some reactions that must have gotten the Pastor uncomfortable, so he immediately deleted them.

In the deleted post, Pastor Poju wrote: “Faith is not just blind belief or hoping for a miracle. Faith sees. Faith has her eyes opened and possesses the evidence upon which it builds its belief.

“Faith prepares long, sometimes for years just as Joseph did for the years of famine. Faith counts the cost before embarking.

“Without having real evidence upon which you are acting nor preparation for the task, recognising real obstacles that lie ahead and making concrete plans, one is just being delusional about the outcome. The enthusiasm of the youth must not be wasted on poorly planned projects.

“Noah spent months/years planning for the flood & he was operating in faith. Jesus said no man goes to battle without taking stock first nor lays the foundation of a tower without counting the cost first lest he will be mocked. Our faith is intelligent it doesn’t live in denial.”

Obi supporters were quick to spot that the tweet was aimed at their candidate, and did not fail to counter the concept.

Despite the deletion of the tweets, Nigerians still reacted thus:

Pastor Poju was called out for twisting the word of God. He deleted the misleading tweet. Now naysayers are attacking ObiDIENTS for spotting an obvious deception by a so-called Man of God, who supported Buhari is 2015. This is no 2015. Religious banditry will not be tolerated! — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) July 1, 2022

Pastor Poju: "Your Youth Enthusiasm is a waste, your Faith is Wasted, you have no Process" Youths: "We want to waste our Enthusiasm on the right candidate, we will keep the Faith even if we lose" Politics Twitter: Why are you guys bullying him, you are the Mob pic.twitter.com/AFqdYScbHA — Chief Nomso 👑 (@Odogwu_Nomso) July 1, 2022

People didn’t really pay attention to Pastor Poju's "The Platform" until Peter Obi stepped on that stage. He made The Platform popular. The same way he made Atiku garner 11m votes. Same way he spurred Nigerians register for PVCs. Anything PO touches turns to gold. Superstar!! — Ajị bussu onye mpiawa azu🏳️‍🌈 (@AfamDeluxo) July 1, 2022

Pastor Poju really called our struggle “Enthusiasm wasted on a Poorly Planned Project”. The bible already said it that many false prophets shall arise and shall deceive people but you see this particular prophet, the youths of this country have resisted him! Anointed don Annoy us — Chlorpheniramine #EndSARS 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) July 1, 2022

Pastor Poju wanted to use bible quotes to manipulate people for Tinubu after he had endorsed Buhari in 2015, Dem change am for Pastor Poju, him delete him tweet. I have never been so Obidents and happy 🤣 — Osinbajo (@LeonardIBMarc1) June 30, 2022

Omo, The moment David Hundeyin Quoted that Tweet, Pastor Poju deleted it. David na G.O.A.T for this App when it comes to dragging. 😂 — chuma kingsley (@dmagical1) June 30, 2022

So Pastor Poju had to delete his tweet of supporting Bola Tinubu. This country has a lot of enemies within. Even a pastor is advocating for Tinubu. God help us. — Uncle Charles (@AkwariCharles) June 30, 2022

APC is planning a Muslim/Muslim ticket oh and so called pastor Poju kept mute. But our obidient movement is giving him sleepless nights.. he will remain awake ! — Tamacti Jun #PeterObi (@Chris_Audemars) June 30, 2022

Pastor Poju Oyemade thought that by throwing in FAITH, WORKS & PLAN into that tweet, he could bamboozle us? Apart from tweaking the meaning of FAITH to suit his narrative, he scored an own goal when he equated the massive support for Peter Obi to a "waste of youthful enthusiasm." — Spotlight_Abby (@Spotlight_Abby) June 30, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

