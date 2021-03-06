SocialMediaTrends: President Buhari, Osinbajo's vaccine lead; Daddy Freeze to pay fine, not tithe | Ripples Nigeria

The social media space in Nigeria on Saturday was abuzz with these trending topics that got Nigerians talking for the most part of the day.

Daddy Freeze

It rained sarcasms on social media at the weekend after a PortHarcourt High Court reportedly ordered popular radio broadcaster, Ifedayo Olarinde, a.k.a Daddy Freeze to pay the sum of N5m for commiting adultery with his lover, Benedicta Elechi.

According to the presiding Judge, Hon Justice Akpughunum, Daddy Freeze was to pay the N5m to the 1st Respondent/Cross Petitioner, Mr Paul Odekina, who was then married to Elechi at the time the adulterous act was committed.

The fine was awarded against the OAP as “damages for depriving the cross petitioner of the amiable consort of his wife and for injury suffered as a result of his adultery with the petitioner/cross respondent”.

The judge also proceeded to dissolve the marriage between the enstranged couple due to the adultery while Mr Paul was granted full custody of the children.

Social Media users did not spare a jab at the controversial OAP, popularly known for being a staunch critic of payment of tithe and offerings in churches.

How Daddy freeze went from not paying tithe to paying fine baffles me. Well, guess he's saved enough for this. — JP (@Jfriks_) March 6, 2021

The Highlight of this Daddy Freeze Adultery gist is the woman’s Husband. Instead of creating a scene or gathering family members to come &settle the issue, he went straight to court & became 5 million naira richer He’ll now pay tithe from the money to pepper Mr Freeze. A king 😂 — Chlorpheniramine #EndSARS 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) March 6, 2021

Daddy Freeze don freeze.😬 — sophia (@90sSophie) March 6, 2021

They ordered Daddy Freeze to pay N5million for committing adultery, I never knew there was penalty for adultery in Nigeria this country keeps surprising me daily — Uche (@Uche_swish) March 6, 2021

Daddy Freeze finally pays his tithe, you can never cheat God, no matter how hard you try. Congratulations Daddy Freeze, it's a new level for you😁😁 — CHIEF OF PORT HARCOURT.(WAR CANOE HOUSE) (@OpuiyoMike) March 6, 2021

Daddy freeze go and pay your adultery fine, since you chose to be reckless and senseless pic.twitter.com/j0ynDqetw7 — Olalewa🧚‍♀️ (@OlaLewa2) March 6, 2021

Daddy Freeze was found guilty of adultery and will pay for it, but you see the issue of paying tithe? He is still waiting for your Daddy GO to debate him on it. He is still right on that. — Major Gen. OLUCHI⚡️☠️ (@General_Oluchi) March 6, 2021

Daddy Freeze paying N5m for 5 mins😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yuXKrXz4kn — ESITERIST (@ally_praiz) March 6, 2021

With the situation of the country, instead of fighting at another man for sleeping with your partner, why not take them to court and cash out 5m naira?

Daddy freeze don freeze😂😂 — Canada soon (@canada_soon) March 6, 2021

President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Covid-19 vaccine shot on live TV garnered no small attention and commendations from social media users on Saturday.

Many have described the decision by the president and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo to take the AstarZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in public, a demonstration of true leadership.

The act, it is believed, would validate the safety and efficacy of the vaccine before Nigerians.

But reactions from most social media users showed that a good number of Nigerians still have their doubts over the vaccine.

Minus the reception yesterday, President Buhari and VP Osinbajo taking the vaccine on live TV is actually good for confidence building in a country where a Governor and some amusing religious leaders have been trash talking. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) March 6, 2021

President Buhari and Vice President Buhari have both received the Covid19 vaccination today. This is good and commendable.

It shows the vaccine is safe and people can trust it. Let’s hope there’s no “Presidential Vaccine Collection Party” later today in a fancy hall in Abuja. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) March 6, 2021

Any Nigerian who could survive President Buhari's regime doesn't need a vaccine to overcome coronavirus….#FactCheck — Sultan🅱️allo🇳🇬(Customized Cleric) (@SultanBallo001) March 6, 2021

Thanks for saying my mind. God bless you — olanike (@olanike97199809) March 6, 2021

Nigeria government means no good for this country don’t trust them — Mccollin Agbonlahor (@MccollinAgbonl1) March 6, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

