SocialMediaTrends: Prof. Jega’s shots at Buhari govt, Adamu Garba’s surprise take on herdsmen

Social media users in Nigeria on Sunday focused mostly on conversations bothering on politics as they also critiqued opinions made by individuals in politics.

The following trends garnered massive engagements across social platforms:

Jega

Nigerians have greeted with mixed reactions, former INEC Chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega’s verdict on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration as he described it as “very disappointing.”

The ex-INEC chair, whose tenure ushered in Buhari as president in 2015, made the statement during an interview with newsmen on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, he has disappointed so many people. He still has time to correct things if he has the capacity to do that. But frankly, his government has been very disappointing. Many people wish him well but are worried about the direction the country is taking,” he said.

Prof. Jega further accused Nigerian politicians of “recklessness and self-service”, while calling on the President to embark on restructuring before 2023.

Despite the generally perceived independece of the electoral body under Prof. Jega’s leadership in 2015, social media users still called out Jega for taking so long to speak on the country’s predicament.

Attahiru Jega, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has described the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as “very disappointing.” God is wonderful gan sha🤣🤣🤣 Jega don join wailers o🤣🤣🤣 2015! This guy was acting like god🤣🤡 — Gbemisola (@gbemy01) January 24, 2021

Jega waited for Baba to win reelection before coming out to tell us that Baba is incompetent and disappointing? Jega should tell us how Card Readers captured only 200k voters in Kano in 2015. About 2m Kano voters used 'incidence forms ' — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) January 24, 2021

Don't know what's worse him firing blanks or firing late. — Mulligan (@woiwara) January 24, 2021

Prof Jega done ratio baba, the chicken is coming home to roost. — 𝙼𝚛 𝚁𝚎𝚋𝚎𝚕 (@mrrebelxo) January 24, 2021

Jega fired shotsss at the Manequine at the Rockside Villa — 𝐊𝐞𝐥echi (@kaycdgreat) January 24, 2021

Jega spitting trasssh… Looks like he's choked on the national cake 😭😂😂😂😂😂 — 𝕟𝕚𝖋𝕖𝓂𝒾 ☻⚕️ (@Niifemi_nife) January 24, 2021

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: FG’s plan to enrich 20m Nigerians, Garba Shehu’s ‘insensitive’ statement & more

Adamu

Nigerians on social media responded in utmost wonderment and were taken aback on Sunday after a former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba made a tweet calling out indiscriminate cattle grazing by Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria.

Garba, widely known for his tweets sponsored by religious and tribal sentiments, advised the government in his lengthy tweet on Sunday to step forward and reconcile the herders crisis by intimating herdsmen with the laws of land use.

While many critics have tagged the move a political strategy ahead of the 2023 presidential elections as well as a ploy by the tech enthusiast to promote his recently launched digital app, “Crowee”, Mr, Garba received no small commendations from other social media users.

I believe, to reconcile the raging herders crisis is to open proper communication where each knows the laws of the land. All lands in Nigeria, including forests belongs to some entity, FG, SGs, LGs, Company’s or individuals. Thus no land can be used without proper authorization — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) January 24, 2021

Why is Adamu Garuba Making sense today? DJ play me something fishy by davido — ENITURN™🌍 (@eniturn) January 24, 2021

Congratulations mr Adamu for your debut sensible tweet, more of it to come oooooo pic.twitter.com/2WS276TylY — OMO IYA IGBO🇳🇬 (@King_sley01) January 24, 2021

Two things are involved. It is either Adamu Garba made this post so we can download crowwee or someone else is using his phone. If you are the one using the phone pls return it. Thank you pic.twitter.com/78PKcNC6hg — AKIN (@Akinjoshua2017) January 24, 2021

Adamu Garba Is just like Waspapping pro max. Don’t take anything from him serious. The fact that he’s speaking some sense this moment doesn’t mean his socket can’t get disconnected the very next minute. Man can still drop another annoying opinion on this same issue 😂 — OLAMIDE 🌸💖🌸 (@Olamideofficial) January 24, 2021

Adamu will say anything to get more people on that App. “Hi, my name is Okechukwu Tunde Garba, and I support you all.” — Major Gen. OLUCHI⚡️☠️ (@General_Oluchi) January 24, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

Join the conversation

Opinions