SocialMediaTrends: Prof. Jega’s shots at Buhari govt, Adamu Garba’s surprise take on herdsmen

January 24, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

Social media users in Nigeria on Sunday focused mostly on conversations bothering on politics as they also critiqued opinions made by individuals in politics.

The following trends garnered massive engagements across social platforms:

Jega

Nigerians have greeted with mixed reactions, former INEC Chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega’s verdict on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration as he described it as “very disappointing.”

The ex-INEC chair, whose tenure ushered in Buhari as president in 2015, made the statement during an interview with newsmen on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, he has disappointed so many people. He still has time to correct things if he has the capacity to do that. But frankly, his government has been very disappointing. Many people wish him well but are worried about the direction the country is taking,” he said.

Prof. Jega further accused Nigerian politicians of “recklessness and self-service”, while calling on the President to embark on restructuring before 2023.

Despite the generally perceived independece of the electoral body under Prof. Jega’s leadership in 2015, social media users still called out Jega for taking so long to speak on the country’s predicament.

Adamu

Nigerians on social media responded in utmost wonderment and were taken aback on Sunday after a former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba made a tweet calling out indiscriminate cattle grazing by Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria.

Garba, widely known for his tweets sponsored by religious and tribal sentiments, advised the government in his lengthy tweet on Sunday to step forward and reconcile the herders crisis by intimating herdsmen with the laws of land use.

While many critics have tagged the move a political strategy ahead of the 2023 presidential elections as well as a ploy by the tech enthusiast to promote his recently launched digital app, “Crowee”, Mr, Garba received no small commendations from other social media users.

…By Okiemute Abraham

