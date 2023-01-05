News
SocialMediaTrends: Reaction as Afe Babalola confers Peter Obi ‘Omowale’ Of Ekiti
The fans of the Labour Party presidential (LP) candidate, Peter Obi, took to social media to celebrate their principal, who was conferred the title of ‘Omowale of Ekiti’ by Aare Afe Babalola.
Obi was conferred the title by Aare on Thursday afternoon at the University auditorium of Afe Babalola University in Ado-Ekiti.
The conferred name is seen as another endorsement that will boost the credentials of the LP presidential candidate ahead of the elections next month.
See how Nigerians reacted:
Ekiti State thanks so much. We appreciate you all for coming out to support our incoming President H.E Peter omowale Obi.🥰🥰🥰💕💕💕👆🇳🇬👝💢💢💢🤝💥💕💕❤️🤝🫶💫🙏💯 pic.twitter.com/CbdCbfiCvQ
— Peter Obi Stan supporter (@omoelerinjare) January 5, 2023
Peter Gregory Omowale Ahmed Obi.
The incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2023
#ObiDattiInEkiti#TinubuInEdo pic.twitter.com/gyJMx2BJeT
— Imam of Enugu (@Nedumcity_) January 5, 2023
Moment Afe Babalola gave HE Peter Obi a standing ovation after his presentation at the town hall in Ekiti state. Gives him a new name "OMOWALE". pic.twitter.com/gtV1MAF8Ni
— Ugwoke Ibem Ugwoke (@ibem_ugwoke) January 5, 2023
What's the meaning of Omowale please?
— Zitel (@Zitel77) January 5, 2023
Peter Omowale Gregory Hassan Obi
— Perp Ezeji (@PerpEzeji) January 5, 2023
Afe Babalola didn’t only endorse Peter Obi, he also gave him a name… “Omowale”#ObiDattiInEkiti pic.twitter.com/vsBTRrpxBt
— Chijioke Love. (General Snow) (@Realsnowlove1) January 5, 2023
Afe Babalola has named Mr Peter Obi OMOWALE OF EKITI. Nothing pass this endorsement.
— victor EKE (@victorE71323720) January 5, 2023
…By Hamsat Rashid
