SocialMediaTrends: Reaction as Afe Babalola confers Peter Obi ‘Omowale’ Of Ekiti

Published

1 min ago

on

The fans of the Labour Party presidential (LP) candidate, Peter Obi, took to social media to celebrate their principal, who was conferred the title of ‘Omowale of Ekiti’ by Aare Afe Babalola.

Obi was conferred the title by Aare on Thursday afternoon at the University auditorium of Afe Babalola University in Ado-Ekiti.

The conferred name is seen as another endorsement that will boost the credentials of the LP presidential candidate ahead of the elections next month.

See how Nigerians reacted:

…By Hamsat Rashid

