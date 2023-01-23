News
SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails $50,000 bounty placed on Simon Ekpa
Nigerians have been talking after the Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide placed a $50,000 bounty on Simon Ekpa, a self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu.
The Igbo socio-cultural organisation through the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, declared Ekpa as the number one enemy of the Igbo nation.
The group warned that Ekpa would henceforth be disallowed from entering the southeast.
Ekpa, reacting to the bounty, claimed to be pleased to be leading efforts to topple the terrorist nation of Nigeria.
The development triggered responses from Nigerians, especially as there were alleged reports that some politicians sponsored Ekpa.
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as Babachir Lawal joins Peter Obi in rally
See how Nigerians are reacting:
Simon Ekpa, is a huge lair. He lies to defend igbos and he deceives his fans and supporters….this coming election, go out and vote let's see how many people they can kill..
We are already tired… We are tired of this killings in the south east….. Let's make Nigeria great. pic.twitter.com/9f7lhJhbYA
— Oba Erick (@Erickosman) January 23, 2023
Continue decieving the gullable ones pic.twitter.com/sAWxefY1QO
— Arthur Richard (@ArthurR05557117) January 23, 2023
You call yourself freedom fighter and your boys have killed and maimed the people you claimed to be fighting for while forcing others to stay indoors even without ensuring that they have food inside. You are just a passive terrorist.
— David Top Informant💎 (@grandly_david) January 23, 2023
Scammer Simon Ekperima trying to be relevant
— MUF JEFALDO UBAKA (@MufUbaka) January 23, 2023
Akpa amu @simon_ekpa this how u are fighting for freedom, keep enabling ur brainwashed garage children. U know u can’t try this madness with a Fulani man. Local champion. Finnish coward.
— Water Bearer (@Chief1284) January 23, 2023
When you're finally arrested, no a single soul will bail you out.
You can NEVER be loved like MNK.
Every thing you do is violence against the Igbos. pic.twitter.com/BZS4Qceos5
— BlueSky (@le_capitaine042) January 23, 2023
You personally just declared your self a persona non Grata in igboland.. no matter the number of years it will take, you know what is coming for you. Travel to your village in Ebonyi, we want to check something
— GBAFANKITI (@lowkey2685) January 23, 2023
…By Hamsat Rashid
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...