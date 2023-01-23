SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails $50,000 bounty placed on Simon Ekpa

Nigerians have been talking after the Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide placed a $50,000 bounty on Simon Ekpa, a self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu.

The Igbo socio-cultural organisation through the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, declared Ekpa as the number one enemy of the Igbo nation.

The group warned that Ekpa would henceforth be disallowed from entering the southeast.

Ekpa, reacting to the bounty, claimed to be pleased to be leading efforts to topple the terrorist nation of Nigeria.

The development triggered responses from Nigerians, especially as there were alleged reports that some politicians sponsored Ekpa.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Simon Ekpa, is a huge lair. He lies to defend igbos and he deceives his fans and supporters….this coming election, go out and vote let's see how many people they can kill..

We are already tired… We are tired of this killings in the south east….. Let's make Nigeria great. pic.twitter.com/9f7lhJhbYA — Oba Erick (@Erickosman) January 23, 2023

Continue decieving the gullable ones pic.twitter.com/sAWxefY1QO — Arthur Richard (@ArthurR05557117) January 23, 2023

You call yourself freedom fighter and your boys have killed and maimed the people you claimed to be fighting for while forcing others to stay indoors even without ensuring that they have food inside. You are just a passive terrorist. — David Top Informant💎 (@grandly_david) January 23, 2023

Scammer Simon Ekperima trying to be relevant — MUF JEFALDO UBAKA (@MufUbaka) January 23, 2023

Akpa amu @simon_ekpa this how u are fighting for freedom, keep enabling ur brainwashed garage children. U know u can’t try this madness with a Fulani man. Local champion. Finnish coward. — Water Bearer (@Chief1284) January 23, 2023

When you're finally arrested, no a single soul will bail you out.

You can NEVER be loved like MNK.

Every thing you do is violence against the Igbos. pic.twitter.com/BZS4Qceos5 — BlueSky (@le_capitaine042) January 23, 2023

You personally just declared your self a persona non Grata in igboland.. no matter the number of years it will take, you know what is coming for you. Travel to your village in Ebonyi, we want to check something — GBAFANKITI (@lowkey2685) January 23, 2023

