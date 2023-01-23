Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails $50,000 bounty placed on Simon Ekpa

Nigerians have been talking after the Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide placed a $50,000 bounty on Simon Ekpa, a self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu.

The Igbo socio-cultural organisation through the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, declared Ekpa as the number one enemy of the Igbo nation.

The group warned that Ekpa would henceforth be disallowed from entering the southeast.

Ekpa, reacting to the bounty, claimed to be pleased to be leading efforts to topple the terrorist nation of Nigeria.

The development triggered responses from Nigerians, especially as there were alleged reports that some politicians sponsored Ekpa.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

