SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Adeboye’s dig at ‘jobless’ youths who attend political rallies

54 mins ago

Nigerians on social media reacted to a statement by General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who tagged youths attending political rallies as ‘jobless.’

He made the statement while expressing concerns over the massive participation of youths in political rallies.

Massive crowds during political rallies have always been used as a yardstick to measure the popularity of an aspirant or candidate.

The popular Pastor also accused political parties of hiring crowds to attend their rallies.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamsat Rashid

