SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Adeboye’s dig at ‘jobless’ youths who attend political rallies

Nigerians on social media reacted to a statement by General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who tagged youths attending political rallies as ‘jobless.’

He made the statement while expressing concerns over the massive participation of youths in political rallies.

Massive crowds during political rallies have always been used as a yardstick to measure the popularity of an aspirant or candidate.

The popular Pastor also accused political parties of hiring crowds to attend their rallies.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Pastor adeboye said you have to be jobless to attend campaign rallies hahaha 😂😂😂

I am not jobless and I attend campaign rallies…

E face ishe oloun sir🙏.

The church crowd get jobless people paying offering and seed donations….

Mio si larand oooo — we no dey give shi-shi🎈 😂 🇳🇬 (@akomscopy) January 7, 2023

Agbado members and Mikano boys want to drag Pastor Adeboye but they don't want to test what he said. The guy dragged the jobless ones to then told them God is merciful though. A kind Pastor. 😂😂😂 — DISTINGUISHED Everest (@novieverest) January 7, 2023

“2 different people do hold their campaign simultaneously with majority of the crowd who're rented.

You have to be jobless 2 attend those rallies” — Pastor E Adeboye exposes secrets behind the 2 giants political parties with huge crowds during rallies🙆🏾‍♂️

.

pic.twitter.com/i66nzCYcuw — Titima (@titi4810) January 7, 2023

This message is for Tinubu BATstards and Atiku Mikano boys that celebrate and brag about paid and rented jobless crowds on campaign grounds. Make una dey play!!! We go shock una on election day.

Preach on Pastor Adeboye🙌🙌

VOTE WISELY!!!

VOTE HE PETER OBI!!!#PeterObiInOsun pic.twitter.com/Aa71OIiwnz — Engr. Christian Chukwu (@luvinxtain) January 7, 2023

Even Adeboye knows those that are renting crowd. He knows that it takes a jobless person to attend rallies during working hours.. It seems baba is becoming Obidient. Vote Wisely Vote Obi-Datt So that you will not be jobless to attend rallies during working hours pic.twitter.com/dY5gFIgbPu — EmmanuelEmmanuel (PhD) (@elgumuk) January 7, 2023

So Pastor Adeboye is encouraging apathy by say those that attend political partys rallies are jobless? Attending rallies is part of political participation and a civic duty. So those that attend Redeemed Church programmes and cross over to MFM on their way back are jobless too? — Ade Osinaike (@AdeMacOsinaike) January 7, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

