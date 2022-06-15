SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails alleged abduction of 17 Abuja residents by uniform men

Nigerians have been vociferous on social media between Tuesday and Wednesday as they lament the alleged kidnapping of one Ameerah and 16 others in Abuja.

A tweep identified as @Ameerah_sufyan had tweeted on Tuesday that she and a few others, including three pregnant women, had been kidnapped at gunpoint at the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The tweet has since gone viral with well-meaning Nigerians calling upon security operatives to take swift action.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that @Ameerah_sufyan recently made another tweet referring to messages she shared to her WhatsApp’s broadcast list.

In response, the FCT police command made a statement on the incident, assuring Nigerians of work in progress

“The investigative & tactical apparatus on the case remains as discoveries are looking promising.

“Contact is maintained with her family to speed up investigation”, the statement reads.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Please whoever has my WhatsApp number I sent a broadcast message of my location, we were abducted at gun point by ppl with police uniforms and a van from our houses from different parts of abuja, we’re 17 including 3 pregnant women and two little kids, they didn’t see my phone — MINDCOACH (@Ameerah_sufyan) June 14, 2022

They’re 4 yoruba and two fulani men They divided us up an hour ago we’re 7 here

The other vehicle they said they will reach illorin and ours will reach ibadan or ikeja as they said — MINDCOACH (@Ameerah_sufyan) June 14, 2022

.@Ameerah_sufyan was abducted at gun point by people with police uniforms and a van. They were picked from their houses in Abuja. They’re 17 including 3 pregnant women and two little kids. She shared her location and we’ve reached out to security operatives. Keep sharing it pls🙏🏾 — My Deen My Swag 💫 (@AM_Saleeem) June 14, 2022

Investigation is in progress, We thank everyone for the many helpful information coming in from all quarters and urge all to exercise calm and patience as we get to the root of this. kindly check your DM @Ameerah_sufyan. — NPF FCT Command (@policeng_fct) June 14, 2022

The alleged abduction of @Ameerah_sufyan at Apo Resettlement Qtrs has raised so many questions. Internal police report shows no any reported abduction of 15 other persons in FCT and no body in her house or the neighbourhood noticed any vehicle or persons around the house. — Jaafar Jaafar (@JaafarSJaafar) June 15, 2022

These citizens were abducted from various parts of Abuja and taken into the bush since yesterday and one of them @Ameerah_sufyan is sending her location I urge anyone and persons who could help to reach out and join hands to rescue them immediately. Some are pregnant women/kids pic.twitter.com/gyOYutCQyD — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) June 15, 2022

Stop calling her, stop texting unless you are in a key position to help. We need to preserve her phone battery and the more we engage her directly, the more we risk her being exposed. You can share any relevant info or help you have. My DM is open and thank you all. — Sahabi Sufiyan (@SahabiSufyan) June 14, 2022

She just sent another broadcast😭

she says:They’re 4 yoruba and two fulani men They divided them up an hour ago they’re 7 in their vehicle

The other vehicle they said they will reach illorin and theirs will reach ibadan or ikeja as they said….she doesn't know when 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/u2u0YA8XuZ — بنت محمد✨😻 (@Halieymaturh) June 14, 2022

First things first, Ameerah Sufyan should be rescued, then if there is any action or investigation that’s necessary should follow. Please @PoliceNG intensify your investigation. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) June 15, 2022

Ya Rabb please let Ameerah Sufyan and everyone else with her be found safe and whole. Please return them all to their families in good health and complete! 🤲🏽 Oh Allah, please grant us tranquility in our lands, unite us with love and compassion! — A. Kolapo Imam (@PiousGeek) June 15, 2022

Ameerah has reportedly sent another broadcast message to her WhatsApp contacts. Her phone is not dead yet and police have not still traced her after 24 hours.If Ameerah was an EndSARS convener, she and her entire family members would have been found without sharing any location😥 — DR.PENKING™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 #PeterObi (@drpenking) June 15, 2022

We are all Ameerah!

This Ameerah abduction should be headline news but I’m sure NTA will be showing a courtesy call of the Association of Poultry Farmers in Sokoto to the wife of the Abia state governor — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) June 15, 2022

Ameerah ticked all the safety boxes! “Don’t struggle with your abductors.” She didn’t

“Hide your phone.” She hid

“Share your location with family.” She even shared it with the whole Nigeria It’s the duty of the Nigeria police to secure her safe release Help Ameerah!!! pic.twitter.com/z62bQRusN2 — DR.PENKING™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 #PeterObi (@drpenking) June 14, 2022

Ever since the news broke out, all I can think of is Ameerah and others that were kidnapped. I pray they return back safely and security operative do the necessary. 💔 — Mohammed Jammal (@whitenigerian) June 14, 2022

Yesterday, Ameerah sent a distress Tweet that she and 16 others including 3 pregnant women and two little kids were abducted at gun point by people in police uniforms in Abuja! I call on The President and all security agents in Nigeria!! Please Find Them!!!! @MBuhari @PoliceNG — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) June 15, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

