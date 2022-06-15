Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails alleged abduction of 17 Abuja residents by uniform men

3 mins ago

Nigerians have been vociferous on social media between Tuesday and Wednesday as they lament the alleged kidnapping of one Ameerah and 16 others in Abuja.

A tweep identified as @Ameerah_sufyan had tweeted on Tuesday that she and a few others, including three pregnant women, had been kidnapped at gunpoint at the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The tweet has since gone viral with well-meaning Nigerians calling upon security operatives to take swift action.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that @Ameerah_sufyan recently made another tweet referring to messages she shared to her WhatsApp’s broadcast list.

In response, the FCT police command made a statement on the incident, assuring Nigerians of work in progress

“The investigative & tactical apparatus on the case remains as discoveries are looking promising.

“Contact is maintained with her family to speed up investigation”, the statement reads.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Peter Obi's visit to Egypt, Bashir Ahmad's comment & Dave Umahi's declaration

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

