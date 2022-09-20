SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Bashir’s call for el-Rufai to return as FCT Minister & other stories

President Muhammadu Buhari’s special assistant on digital communications, Bashir Ahmad has stirred up the social media space with his latest tweet.

Bashir Ahmad in his tweet suggested that the current Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, returns as FCT minister.

The current governor was the FCT Minister under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo between 2003 to 2007.

The tweet of the president’s aide has generated heated reactions from Nigerians on social media.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Won’t be surprised if I am the only one, but I keep praying to see H.E. Nasir El-Rufai back as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) September 20, 2022

There are much younger, much competent, much patriotic and with much love for the country that can do the job. All they need is the opportunity. El’Rufai days are over. Recycling is anti development. https://t.co/FgEPT6L6BU — Chukwumezie Onuoha (@ErasmusOnuoha) September 20, 2022

The fct minister is not his birthrights, he achieve nothing as fct minister, he only acquired public lands for himself and his family. — Felix Gagare (@garage_felix) September 20, 2022

Stop embarrassing yourself here, please. Just stop it coz many people are laughing so hard on your submission. — Musa Ahmed💭 (@Kempez2017) September 20, 2022

To come and do what pls?

Is kaduna like dubai now? — Olubunmi Oluwadare (@Olubomex) September 20, 2022

Malam is too old for the job now. But has groomed alot of Young, Capable, Active & Innovative people that can do even better than him.

The likes of Hafiz Bayero, Isma’il Dikko, Khalil Nur Khalil, Tamar Nandul, Zayyad Tsiga, Hassan Rilwan, Mubarak Ladan and many more… — Great Son of Kaduna (@Abdul_eLRufai) September 20, 2022

Won’t be surprised if I am the only one, but I keep praying to see Bashir Ahmad as Member Reps Representing Gaya and Albasu 🚶🏽‍♂️🌚 https://t.co/JerzKgWVaI — YanYu SD #Lfc (@sdashafa) September 20, 2022

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians reacted to NANS’ protest at Lagos airport

Tobi Amusan

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their satisfaction with the ratifying of Tobi Amusan’s 100m hurdles record by World Athletics.

25-year-old Amusan set the women’s world 100m hurdles record at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari had recently conferred the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) on Amusan.

Following the statement by the international governing body for the sport of athletics on Tuesday, some Nigerians have taken to social media to express their views.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

IT'S OFFICIAL Not like it was ever in doubt. Tobi Amusan's 12.12 record in the Women's 100m hurdles has been ratified by the World governing body. It is official. pic.twitter.com/CIgI9bEoct — Andrew Randa (@RandaAndrew) September 20, 2022

Tobi Amusan's 12.12s WR in the women’s 100m hurdles semifinals at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 has now been ratified 💪🏽✅ pic.twitter.com/U4Ah8Mk0By — Save Our Sports (@SOSNGR) September 20, 2022

World athletics has ratified Tobi Amusan’s 🇳🇬 100m hurdles World record of 12.12Secs. Letsile Tebogo’s 🇧🇼 World U20 record of 9.94 has also been ratified. Both records were broken at the World Championships in Oregon. pic.twitter.com/310bqsM8kF — Lynne Wachira (@WachiraLynne) September 20, 2022

Nigeria’s first world champion and world record holder in the women’s 100m Hurdles, Tobi Amusan’s 12.12s has been rectified by World Athletics. It now goes into the record books officially and can be used in publications and stories referring to her. The history maker! pic.twitter.com/9ELuBxhgjc — Deji Ogeyingbo (@deji_oges) September 20, 2022

I know Sydney McLaughlin twice broke the WR in 400mH, but Tobi Amusan has a big shout for Female Athlete of the Year, by the sheer impact of her 100mH WR. Sydney's WR didn't generate as much buzz as Tobi's worldwide, and the latter won African Title, CG & DL titles. Outstanding! https://t.co/4wpkWSyMYP — Maduewesi Xtopher (@Xtopherewesi) September 20, 2022

IT'S OFFICIAL🇳🇬🙌 The @WorldAthletics have ratified Tobi Amusan's WR of 12.12s (0.9) set at the World Champs. She ran the time in the semis to improve the WR of 12.20s, set by USA’s Kendra Harrison in London in 2016, & followed that with a windy 12.06 (2.5m/s) to win the final. pic.twitter.com/Nxc4ZiQBXM — Nigeria Athletics (@NGAthletix) September 20, 2022

World Athletics has ratified the following World Records!! 🇳🇬 Tobi Amusan – 12.12s (100mH)

🇸🇪 Armand Duplantis – 6.21m (Pole Vault)

🇺🇲 Sydney McLaughlin – 51.41s, 50.68s (400mH)

🇧🇼 Letsile Tebogo – 9.94s (WU-20 100m) pic.twitter.com/8sf4MFDadO — oluwadare (@Track_Gazette) September 20, 2022

Tobi Amusan’s record in the Women's World 100m hurdles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games has been ratified – 12.12secs. Micheal Johnson in the mud. pic.twitter.com/VPpWLH8IOp — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) September 20, 2022

🔥🔥WORLD RECORD NOW RATIFIED ✅ ✅ Never in doubt – Tobi Amusan's 1⃣2⃣.1⃣2⃣ has now been duly ratified by the World Athletics as a World Record in the women's 100m Hurdles. She is now officially confirmed as the 1st Nigerian 🇳🇬 athlete to hold a WR 👏👏. Cheers to many more🙌 pic.twitter.com/AeVJM1ZrM6 — Making of Champions (@MakingOfChamps) September 20, 2022

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: #JusticeForUmmita – Nigerians react to murder of Kano lady by Chinese man

Ponmo

Nigerians are also reacting to the proposed ban on the consumption of cow skin known as ‘Ponmo’ for lacking nutritional value.

The federal government through Muhammad Yakubu, director-general, Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology (NILEST) said it was proposing legislation to ban the consumption of animal skin to revive tanneries.

Ponmo which is a popular condiment in soups in many Nigerian homes, especially in the Southwestern part of the country, has been an alternative or complement to beef or chicken.

The proposed legislation has generated reactions from Reno Omokri and other Nigerians.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Poor Nigerians don’t eat ponmo for its nutritional value. They eat it because it is a delicacy that makes them happy. By banning it, you ban the happiness of many people. If we want to improve the economy, then ban luxurious wastes, like imported alcoholic drinks!#TableShaker — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 20, 2022

Say no to ponmo consumption 👌 pic.twitter.com/8VMkjVAWWe — Ephraim Aondohemba Kumun☀️ (@ephraimaondohe1) September 20, 2022

Out of everything going on in the country na ponmo be federal government problem — MBAH (@Mbahdeyforyou) September 20, 2022

So ponmo is now Nigeria's problem? pic.twitter.com/glTe14A8a4 — Ifeoma ❤🦋🌹 (@I_fydgal) September 20, 2022

FG proposes ban of Ponmo to boost economy amidst the issue of banditry & ASUU strike, Priorities all fvcked up. — SEUN💫🌟 (@_oluwaseun9) September 20, 2022

How did we vote in this government,abeg how ponmo take affect economy. pic.twitter.com/1hLrmhSA3C — Barachell (@Barachell22) September 18, 2022

Make dem leave this Ponmo for us o!🔥 pic.twitter.com/oXJ6PUsFf8 — CreativeBrand⏳⭕️ (@debrat2k) September 20, 2022

Showed you my love but you reason me bad

You get ponmo but you’re feeding me grass! — BOY SPYCE (@BoySpyce) September 20, 2022

I just ate 😋 Ponmo with fufu this afternoon, ponmo is life saving imagine eating without meat, that is where you will see ponmo pic.twitter.com/1ZXLYVyg5Z — ♓ Stan (@stan_1i27) September 20, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now