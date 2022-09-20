SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Bashir’s call for el-Rufai to return as FCT Minister & other stories

Connect with us

President Muhammadu Buhari’s special assistant on digital communications, Bashir Ahmad has stirred up the social media space with his latest tweet.

Bashir Ahmad in his tweet suggested that the current Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, returns as FCT minister.

The current governor was the FCT Minister under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo between 2003 to 2007.

The tweet of the president’s aide has generated heated reactions from Nigerians on social media.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Tobi Amusan

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their satisfaction with the ratifying of Tobi Amusan’s 100m hurdles record by World Athletics.

25-year-old Amusan set the women’s world 100m hurdles record at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari had recently conferred the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) on Amusan.

Following the statement by the international governing body for the sport of athletics on Tuesday, some Nigerians have taken to social media to express their views.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Ponmo

Nigerians are also reacting to the proposed ban on the consumption of cow skin known as ‘Ponmo’ for lacking nutritional value.

The federal government through Muhammad Yakubu, director-general, Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology (NILEST) said it was proposing legislation to ban the consumption of animal skin to revive tanneries.

Ponmo which is a popular condiment in soups in many Nigerian homes, especially in the Southwestern part of the country, has been an alternative or complement to beef or chicken.

The proposed legislation has generated reactions from Reno Omokri and other Nigerians.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

